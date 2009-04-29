Samsung goes budget with the Tocco Lite

Samsung's Tocco family might only nascent, but that hasn't stopped it expanding to three members with the launch of the new 'budget' Tocco Lite.

We haven't got the price of the phone yet, so it's unfair to properly label it as the budget option, but it's packed into a similar chassis to the original, and popular, Samsung Tocco, with watered down features, so we can fairly assume the cost will be significantly less.

The Tocco Lite hosts a 3-inch touchscreen with widescreen QVGA resolution, has a 3.2MP camera (presumably without flash) and runs on the GPRS / EDGE networks, so no high speed downloading here, we're afraid.

Media magic

It has an expandable memory (up to 8GB but apparently no card in the box to supplement the meagre 50MB on-board) and Samsung's DNSe 2.0 (Digital Natural Sound engine) to improve the audio quality of your audio, video and built-in FM radio.

Other neat little features include the SMS auto-converter, which find appointments within SMS and presumably converts them to calendar appointments, which would be useful should you find yourself constantly forgetting to go to events.

The thin Tocco Lite, which is only 11.9mm thick (the same as Samsung's i7500 Android phone for reference) will be available mid-may, and given the original Tocco's stellar performance in the pre-pay market, should be available in a similar manner.