Nokia battery overheating scare

Nokia is confronting problems with overheating phone batteries by offering users replacements for up to 46 million batteries that could be affected.

Nokia today released a product advisory for its BL-5C battery. It states that in very rare cases the Nokia-branded batteries could short circuit while charging and overheat, causing the battery to dislodge.

The Nokia BL-5C batteries that could potentially be affected by the overheating problem are only those produced by Matsushita Battery Industrial, Co between December 2005 and November 2006. These account for some 46 million of the 300 million BL-5C batteries from a rage of suppliers that are currently in circulation.

Nokia says there have been reports of around 100 incidents of overheating reported globally, but no serious injuries or property damage have resulted. Concerned customers can request a replacement for any BL-5C battery that's affected by its advisory.

BL-5C battery

Nokia has stressed that not all its phones use the BL-5C battery, and only some are covered by the advisory. Users who are concerned can identify the battery by opening their mobile and checking the Nokia label on the battery for the BL-5C model label.

On the reverse of the battery is a 26-character battery identification number, which consumers can compare against the list of batteries affected. Owners can check the number at Nokia's website or contact their local Nokia call centre.

The Nokia phones that have used BL-5C batteries include:

Nokia 1100, Nokia 1100c, Nokia 1101, Nokia 1108, Nokia 1110, Nokia 1112, Nokia 1255, Nokia 1315, Nokia 1600, Nokia 2112, Nokia 2118, Nokia 2255, Nokia 2272, Nokia 2275, Nokia 2300, Nokia 2300c, Nokia 2310, Nokia 2355, Nokia 2600, Nokia 2610, Nokia 2610b, Nokia 2626, Nokia 3100, Nokia 3105, Nokia 3120, Nokia 3125, Nokia 6030, Nokia 6085, Nokia 6086, Nokia 6108, Nokia 6175i, Nokia 6178i, Nokia 6230, Nokia 6230i, Nokia 6270, Nokia 6600, Nokia 6620, Nokia 6630, Nokia 6631, Nokia 6670, Nokia 6680, Nokia 6681, Nokia 6682, Nokia 6820, Nokia 6822, Nokia 7610, Nokia N70, Nokia N71, Nokia N72, Nokia N91, Nokia E50, Nokia E60