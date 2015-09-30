New iOS 9 bug fixes arrive with iOS 9.0.2 update

The latest round of iOS 9 bug fixes have landed, less than a week after the Phone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus launched.

They arrive courtesy of iOS 9.0.2, available to download right now. It's a minor update, but it does do the following:

Fixes an issue with the setting to turn on or off app cellular data usage

Resolves an issue that prevented iMessage activation for some users

Resolves an issue where an iCloud Backup could be interrupted after starting a manual backup

Fixes an issue where the screen could incorrectly rotate when receiving notifications

Improves the stability of Podcasts

The first fix is critical if you're worried about capping your data, while the second is important for those who couldn't access iMessage. It's encouraging Apple is releasing patches and performance boosts this frequently, as nice as it would be not to have the issues in the first place.

The first set of bug fixes arrived with iOS 9.0.1, a small update that landed a week after iOS 9 first became public.

On the bug side of things, iOS 9.0.1 did the following:

Fixes an issue where some users could not complete setup assistant after updating

Fixes an issue where sometimes alarms and timers could fail to play

Fixes an issue in Safari and Photos where pausing video could cause the paused frame to appear distorted

Fixes an issue where some users with a custom APN setup via a profile would lose cellular data

The update also brought some performance enhancements to Apple's latest mobile OS.