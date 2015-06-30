Galaxy A8 hands-on video reveals Samsung's thinnest phone ever

It seems the cat is well and truly out of the bag when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy A8. We've heard specs, we've seen pictures, and now we've got a video.

The footage, which was obtained by Nowhereelse.fr, shows the Samsung Galaxy A8 from just about every conceivable angle, as well as showing the camera in action and various settings screens to further confirm some of the specs.

It all echoes what we've seen and heard before, but it's a little bit harder to fake the look of a phone on video, so there's a good chance this is the real deal.

Samsung's slimmest

It looks slim, which it certainly should, given that it's supposedly just 5.94mm thick, and it seems to be sporting the metal frame that we've seen in all the pictures.

The video also mentions that the Galaxy A8 has a 5.7-inch 1080 x 1920 Super AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 386 pixels per inch, an octa-core Snapdragon 615 processor, 2GB of RAM, a 16MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing one, 16GB of expandable storage, a 3050mAh battery and Android 5.1, all of which we've heard before.

What we're still less sure about is when it will launch, though we'd expect it will be soon given that it's been so heavily and consistently leaked.

That just leaves the question of whether it will launch worldwide, as so far only a Chinese version has been certified, but the word is we might at least see it across Europe and Asia.