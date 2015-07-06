EE just revealed the UK's cheapest 4G phone

EE has just added a new smartphone to its line up called the Rook, and it's the most affordable 4G smartphone available in the UK right now.

The Rook costs £49 for new customers, but if you're already on EE you can get it for just £39. Bear in mind you'll need to get £10 credit to buy it though - so it'll be £59 for new customers and £49 for existing.

The design isn't much to lust over but under the hood is a 1GHz quad-core MediaTek processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, microSD support of up to 32GB and a 1,500mAh battery - plus Android 5.1 Lollipop.

Low cost 4G

There's a 4-inch display with a 480 x 800 resolution, a 5MP rear shooting camera and a lacklustre 0.3MP snapper on the front - that said for this cheap price you really can't knock it.

The best part comes is the 4G connectivity which we've never seen at this low price.

There are also a selection of accessories to go alongside the phone including a car charger, memory cards and sadly even a selfie stick.