A new S6 Edge Plus rendering leaks onto the web

This week in Galaxy S6 Plus rumours we have a new rendering released by reliable tipster @OnLeaks. It looks like the super-sized S6 Edge Plus isn't going to stray too far from Samsung's usual design principles.

The tweeted image also carries dimension details: 154.45mm x 75.80mm x 6.85mm, which points towards a diagonal display size of 5.5 inches (some rumours had it pegged at 5.7 inches).

As for the USB Type-C revolution, it doesn't look like it's going to arrive for Samsung with this particular device, so we'll have to keep waiting.

Edging closer

If you have no idea what we're going on about, this is a phone that hasn't been confirmed by Samsung yet, but we're expecting it to be a super-sized version of the Galaxy S6 Edge when it finally does break cover.

Apparently the Plus version is going to get a less powerful CPU (in the form of the Snapdragon 808) but will keep the 16MP camera of the S6 Edge. Word on the Samsung street is that the device will be running Android 5.1.1.

The renderings seem to match the leaked pictures we saw a couple of weeks ago, and with a release date of July, August or September on the cards, we shouldn't have much longer to wait to get the official story.