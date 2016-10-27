The HTC 10 has a beautifully crafted design - all sloping edges and glorious screen housed in a metallic chassis. It's the kind of handset you really want to keep in pristine condition, which is why a case is, in our opinion, a must.

So here you have it: 10 of the best HTC 10 cases currently available and totally worth your hard-earned dollars. Not only do they provide protection for your curvaceous device, they add style and color as well. Some even have a handy feature or two.

Note: we've ranked these from cheapest to most expensive according to prices at time of writing.

1. KuGi Flip case

A cheap alternative to HTC's Ice View case

Colors: Black, Gold, Red, White | Material: Polycarbonate and PU leather

Cheap

Useful window

Not as protective as some

Not real leather

This folio-style flip case from KuGi has a svelte PU leather material covering the exterior, while a soft inner shell keeps your phone well padded.

The flip cover stands the phone up in landscape, and has a neat window with a plastic cover, that reveals the time and any widgets displayed on your device's screen.

No doubt there are better-protecting cases in this roundup, but the seams are well-fitted and there's plenty of wiggle room for accessing ports and controls. A great, cheaper alternative to HTC's Ice View case.

2. LK Crystal Clear case

A simple case that shows off your phone

Colors: Black, Clear, Hot Pink, Mint, Purple, Rose Clear | Material: Polycarbonate and TPU

Durable

Shows off your phone

Cheap appearance

Chunky bumpers

If Speck's CandyShell case (covered below) leaves your HTC 10 feeling a little too naked, here's an alternative middle ground that doesn't bare everything.

The LK Crystal Clear features a classic polycarbonate bumper design that's durable, and protects the corners and edges of your phone from impact damage, while allowing some sunshine in with a clear TPU rear, leaving onlookers in no doubt about your choice of smartphone brand.

3. Spigen Thin Fit

A form-fitting case that adds minimal thickness

Colors: Gunmetal, Mint | Material: Polycarbonate

Slim

A good fit

Plain

Only available in two colors

If you want one of the slimmest cases around, try Spigen's barely-there Thin Fit option. This elegantly rounded case passionately hugs the chamfered edges of the HTC 10, while still ensuring clear access to volume and power buttons.

The camera and ports get ample room, too, thanks to precise cut-outs, all of which combine to retain the handset's sleek allure. Available in Gunmetal and Mint Blue.

4. i-Blason Prime

A strong and full-featured case

Colors: Black | Material: Plastic and silicone

Built-in kickstand

Durable

Only comes in black

Bulky

This industrial looking cover screams military protection at all costs, and looks kind of funky, too, if you like that sort of thing. The backside boasts a belt clip in a swivel holster, which also doubles up as a kickstand for landscape viewing your movies.

The cut-outs are nice and precise and the camera isn't in any way impeded by the extra bulk. It's not military certified defense, mind.

5. ArmourDillo case

A distinctive, durable case

Colors: Red, Black | Material: Polycarbonate and TPU

Provides lots of protection

Kickstand

Design won't appeal to everyone

Lacks premium materials

What a case! The ArmourDillo has been designed for HTC 10 owners with an active lifestyle, and it shows. The case boasts great shock and impact absorption by enclosing a lightweight TPU layer inside a super-accurately chiseled hard outer skeleton, with uber-grippyness for added drop protection.

The sloping edges of the HTC 10 are well enveloped to keep the screen safe from cracks, and the buttons are covered, too. The case also has a flip-out kickstand for landscape viewing, and looks damn funky to boot.

6. Seidio Surface case

A slim, strong case with a built-in kickstand

Colors: Black, Red/Black, Gold/Black | Material: Polycarbonate and TPU

Can withstand shocks

Sleek

Plain design

Not cheap

This sleek, slimline case has a great soft touch to it and it's really thin, but doesn't spare on defensive measures. The polycarbonate outer layer is solid enough to withstand shock and actively dissipates it on impact, while the TPU inner layer keeps your handset safely padded.

If you like watching video on your HTC 10 in landscape mode, you're in luck - the Seidio has a kickstand built in, which magnetically snaps closed when not in use.

7. Spigen Slim Armor

A case that puts defense first but still looks good

Colors: Gunmetal, Satin Silver, Champagne Gold | Material: Polycarbonate and TPU

Lots of protection

Surprisingly slim

Made of plastic

Few color choices

Taking drop defense to the max, Spigen's Slim Armor packs a two-part construction of shock-absorbing TPU and a hard polycarbonate shell, with rounded sides and air-cushioned corners.

That sounds like a handful, but it's really not. In fact, Spigen should be commended for keeping the bulk to a minimum. The glossy finishes and gunmetal color make the cut-outs look good, rather than just necessary. This case is the definition of cool, sleek protection in our book.

8. Tech21 Evo Check case

Great protection without the bulk

Colors: Smokey/Black | Material: TBC

Sturdy

Slim

Only comes in one color

Expensive

If you're looking for a protective bumper that doesn't add bulk or significant weight to your HTC 10, the Evo Check Case could be for you. Tech21 assures us that the case can withstand drops from up to 6.6 feet, and given its flexible yet sturdy all-round edge material, we'd be inclined to think so, too.

The rear of the case is translucent, with a checkered texture that's meant to offer extra defense, while the button covers and port holes are accurately positioned. There's little to dislike about it, frankly.

9. Speck CandyShell Clear case

Shows off your phone and stronger than it looks

Colors: Clear | Material: Polycarbonate and TPE

Low Stock $12 View at Walmart Marketplace

Shows off your phone in full

Very strong

Dull design

Pricey

Don't fancy covering up your beautifully chamfered handset? Speck has a protective solution that still shows off your phone. The CandyShell Clear case doesn't look up to much, but it's actually built to military spec drop protection.

You can't see it in the image, but the case has a dual layer design, with an absorbent inner layer reinforced by a hard outer shell. It feels lovely in the hand and the button covers are nice and grippy, and there's plenty of space for the phone's ports and camera lens. Also, the case is guaranteed not to yellow with age. Bonus.

10. HTC Ice View case

A clever case with a transparent cover

Colors: Black | Material: TPU

Transparent cover

Well made

Only comes in black

High price

Let's end with HTC's very own unique Ice View case. It might strike you as an expensive option, given the main chassis is standard TPU, but the real draw is the transparent front cover, meaning there's nothing to stop you from checking the time or seeing who's calling when the case is closed.

The case sits perfectly around the HTC 10's buttons and ports, as you'd expect, offering adequate edge protection, and a magnetic circular HTC logo in the bottom left of the front cover lets you know the case is securely closed.

These are ordered by price at the time of writing - however, some variation may occur over time!