Orders are now open to watch Conor McGregor's UFC 246 comeback this Saturday

It's been 15 long months, but Conor McGregor is once again ready to grace the famous UFC Octagon this Saturday in - where else - Sin City. And to make sure you're well prepared to watch all the action, ESPN+ has already officially opened PPV sales.

Since his infamous last professional visit to Las Vegas back in October 2018, it looks like McGregor has been dividing his time between flogging whiskey and training...hard. Even his biggest fan wouldn't argue that his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov by submission damaged his in-ring career. Some even feared that the loss might signal his last ever appearance in the UFC. But then the spectacle and pay packet (an estimated $5 million) came calling once more and has lulled him back.

Although McGregor goes into Saturday's fight as favorite to win, his experienced opponent won't be making things easy. The "Cowboy" Donald Cerrone has been making his foes tap out in UFC matches for almost 15 years now and has a good handful of Fight of the NIghts under his belt - he'll be more than motivated to take Conor down a peg or two and take the win in his first ever PPV main event.

Let's face it, you're not going to want to miss out on UFC 246 and the chance to see Conor McGregor back in action. And you can get ahead of the game - read on to discover how to order the ESPN+'s UFC PPV now and get yourself a UFC 246 live stream.

How to watch UFC online in the US exclusively on ESPN

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to show every single UFC event in the US - and of course that includes UFC 246.

How much that costs depends on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. If you don't, then the best way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $84.98. That won't just buy you the UFC 246 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $50 alone).

For those that already have an ESPN+ subscription (or aren't bothered about the annual sub), you can still buy access to UFC 246 for $64.99.

And don't worry if you want to grab the PPV but are going to be outside the US when it's on. Just scroll down the page a little to discover how to use a VPN to watch a UFC 246 live stream from abroad.

Live stream UFC from anywhere in the world

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the US to watch that ESPN+ coverage this weekend. If you've got your subscription sorted but then find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a US server and watch as if you were back at home.