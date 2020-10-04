Newegg's Gametober sale opens with cheap gaming monitor deals this weekend

The Newegg Gametober sale is live, and, amongst the savings, we've spotted some particularly cheap gaming monitor deals that can transform your setup for less this weekend. MSI and Acer gaming monitors are discounted this weekend, seeing reductions that bring the cheapest display down under $100.

That $99 price tag sits on the Acer KG221Q display, which offers a pretty comprehensive package for its price point - a 75Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync and a 1ms response time.

However, if you're shopping in the mid-range category you'll also find a handy saving on a 27-inch MSI Optix 27-inch IPS display. You're getting the full 144Hz here, with an anti-glare panel as well. This model comes in at $229 right now, saving you a nifty $20.

We're rounding up all these gaming monitor deals just below, but you'll find plenty more cheap gaming monitors on sale across the web further down the page. Or, head straight to the Newegg Gametober sale.

This weekend's best gaming monitor deals

Acer KG221Q Abmix 22-inch gaming monitor: $109.99 $99.99 at Newegg

The budget 22-inch Acer gaming monitor is coming in $20 cheaper at Newegg this weekend. That's a decent price cut on such a low-cost monitor, and you'll find a 75Hz refresh rate here, with AMD FreeSync and 1ms response as well.

Acer ED270R 27-inch gaming monitor: $249 $209.99 at Newegg

Grab a 27-inch Acer gaming monitor for $40 off in Newegg's Gametober savings event this weekend. That leaves us with a great price on an AMD FreeSync curved display with 165Hz refresh rate and DisplayPort connectivity for just over $200.

MSI Optix G271 27-inch gaming monitor: $249.99 $229.99 at Newegg

You'll also find a $20 saving on the 27-inch MSI Optix gaming monitor. That's a handy price cut on a 144Hz anti-glare IPS screen with a borderless design and 1ms response.

More gaming monitor deals

You'll find plenty more cheap gaming monitor deals just below, with the lowest prices from the US, UK, and Australia all up for grabs.

