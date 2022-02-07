New Mint Mobile customers get a month free with this limited-time promo

New customers at Mint Mobile can now take advantage of a brand-new promotion at the prepaid carrier - one that offers a whole free month of service when you renew an introductory plan.

To be eligible, you first need to head through to the Mint Mobile site via this link to get a pre-applied code for checkout. Purchase any of the carrier's introductory three-month plans using that code, and boom - you're in. To get your saving, simply renew that plan once your time is up, and you'll get your discount 15 days after activation.

According to the terms and conditions, the savings offered here is $30 - which is equivalent to a full month of Mint Mobile's unlimited data plan at its usual 12-month pricing tier. If this sounds a little complicated, don't worry - check out our Mint Mobile plans guide for a full breakdown of how this prepaid carrier's pricing scheme works.

Note this free month promotion is limited to one per customer, and free trial users are also excluded. It's also only valid through March 1st, so definitely don't hang around if you're interested in switching over to one of the best prepaid plans on the market.

One month free promotion at Mint Mobile

Ends March 1st

See more: check out all of this week's Mint Mobile deals

Mint isn't the only great prepaid carrier on the market right now. If you'd like to check out some more recommendations from us, head on over to our guide to this month's best cheap cell phone plans.