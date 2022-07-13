My favorite Bose Bluetooth speaker is now cheaper than ever on Prime Day

I’m a big fan of Bluetooth speakers that can happily withstand the hardships of sun, sea, and sand, and my favorite of the lot – the Bose SoundLink Color II – is now cheaper than ever as part of this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale.

The online retailer has knocked off a handsome $50 from the recommended retail price (RRP) of the Bose SoundLink Color II, which is now available for $78.99 (down from $129.00) (opens in new tab). That figure marks Amazon’s lowest-ever price for this particular Bluetooth speaker, making this one of the best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals we’ve spotted so far.

A smaller sibling to the Bose SoundLink Flex, the SoundLink Color II is wrapped in a soft silicone casing that protects it from bumps and mild splashes (although mine survived a brief but dangerous encounter with a small wave...) while also making it easy to pick up and grip. Its sound quality is impressive given its small form factor, and you’ll get up to 8 hours of battery life, too.

Prime Day speaker deal: Bose SoundLink Color II

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker: $129 $78.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – As above, Amazon is currently offering the Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker – which boasts fantastic durability, impressive sound quality, and a practical form factor – for the bargain price of just $78.99 this Prime Day. As well as 8 hours of battery life and a smart-looking design, you'll get helpful voice prompts (to talk you through the Bluetooth pairing) and the option of pairing two SoundLink speakers for stereo or party mode playback. Put simply, this is an excellent Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deal that's worth taking advantage of before the deal expires at midnight (PT).

You'll have to act quickly if you want to cash in on this deal. The above discount is an Amazon Lightning Deal, meaning it expires when the clock positioned next to the product listing hits zero. In this case, you've got until midnight (PT) to grab the Bose SoundLink Color II for less.

For a breakdown of similarly portable sound systems, head over to our best waterproof speakers guide. Plus, if you're keen to check out more of today's best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals, we've included a helpful selection below.

(opens in new tab) Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20: $529 $501.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $27.03 - We're big fans of Bang & Olufsen's warm sound profile and classy modern aesthetic, so naturally, we're fans of this Prime Day discount on its pricey portable speaker, as well. With 8 hours of playtime, wireless phone charging, and customizable sound EQ via the B&O app, the Beolit 20 ranks among the perfect speakers for your summer escapades

