Samsung Galaxy View arrives with a simply massive screen

The Samsung Galaxy View has officially launched, as the South Korean firm tries to tell the world it needs an 18.4-inch tablet.

That's right, 18.4. That's one hell of a screen, and Samsung CEO, JK Shin says it "provides an entirely new way of consuming mobile video and entertainment."

It's certainly different, but the full HD, 1080 x 1920 resolution makes us a little wary. At that size the Galaxy View runs the risk of making content lack clarity - especially when it's compared to 9.7-inch, 1536 x 2048 Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 which boasts 264ppi. That's more than double the 120ppi on the Galaxy View.

On screen you'll find a video-centric set up, putting your movies and TV shows front and centre.

Stand up

To combat the 451.8 x 275.8 x 11.9mm size and the 2.65kg weight, Samsung has built in a carry handle and stand to the Galaxy View's frame. This is a device which is meant to stay in the home and move from room to room, getting propped up on tables or sides so you can continue watching your movie.

There's an octa-core processor at the heart of the Galaxy View, backed up by 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. There's a microSD slot too, allowing you to build on the storage.

Samsung claims the Galaxy View will give you 8 hours of video playback from a single charge of the 5700mAh battery, which means you'll be able to get through a few films before you need to reach for the charger.

We're still waiting for an official Samsung Galaxy View release date and price, and we fear the latter will be rather steep.