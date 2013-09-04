Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 edition stops off at IFA

It wasn't just the Galaxy Gear and Galaxy Note 3 steering Samsung's

IFA 2013

press conference.

The South Korean firm rolled out a tablet to boot, the Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 with a 10-inch, WQXGA LCD screen. The resolution sits at 2560 x 1600, bringing it inline with the Nexus 10 (also made by Samsung).

It supports an S Pen naturally, and features a few Pen primed features, such as Pen Window. Users can sketch out a window of any size to access in-app features like YouTube or the calculator.

You can start scribbling on the Note 10.1 starting Sept. 25, with a complete global roll out expected by October. Unfortunately, you won't find a pink option like the Note 3, as this slate is due in traditional white and black. It will be compatible with the Galaxy Gear smartwatch at launch, as will the Note 3.

Uniquely, the Note 10.1 features "a warm and textured back cover with stitching," which helps "inspire a sense of elegance and sophistication." Cutting the mumbo jumbo, it's at least a different approach than the plastic or metallic backs we're used to.

Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 specs

Folks interested in the tab have three connectivity options: Wi-Fi only, Wi-Fi plus 3G and Wi-Fi with LTE. There are three storage options too - 16GB, 32GB and 64GB - plus microSD support.

Processor-wise it features a 1.9GHz octa-core chip, but only in the 3G and Wi-Fi only versions. The LTE-capable version will tout a 2.3GHz chipset.

The Note 10.1 for 2014 RAM lugs up at 3GB, an impressive number to say the least. While pumping out some sizeable specs, the new Note tablet stays slim with a 243.1mm x 171.4mm x 7.9mm frame.

Like the Note 3, it also runs Android 4.3 Jelly Bean. An 8MP camera with auto focus, LED flash and Zero Shutter lag is fitted on the rear, while a 2MP is affixed to the front.

To get on-the-spot news, app tips and the full lowdown on Samsung's latest mobile announcements check out Samsung's

Your Mobile Life

on TechRadar.

Other software features include the S Pen Experience (with stuffs like Air Command and S Planner), Samsung Knox (a security suite), and a slew of Samsung apps.