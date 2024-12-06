The brand-new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds get their first price cut since launch

Over their previous two versions, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds have established themselves as some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds in the world. Now at their third iteration, not including the more premium Ultra Earbuds, the QuietComfort 3 continue to lead the market on both price and performance – especially after this first-ever price cut.

That's why I don't think you should miss the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 3 at Amazon for $129 (was $179). For a first-time discount, it's certainly a pretty big one that makes these brand-new buds much more affordable and excellent value for money.

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 3 deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 3: was $179 now $129 at Amazon These incredible noise-cancelling earbuds are some of the best on the market and it's great to see Amazon already offering a decent price cut even though the buds have only just been released. These are classic Bose: amazing active noise cancellation, beautifully balanced sound, and a gorgeous design.

In our QuietComfort Earbuds 3 review, we awarded Bose's latest offering an impressive 4.5 stars. We might have given the third generation of these earbuds the full five stars but that just goes to show how difficult it is to achieve that holy grail.

Still, our reviewer said that he "could scream about how good the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds' ANC is, and owners still wouldn’t be able to hear me!". If noise cancellation is at the top of your list then look no further as these are the best in the business.

Along with impressive ANC, these Bose earbuds also deliver outstanding sound quality. With warm and energetic audio alongside a wide sound stage, you're guaranteed an enjoyable listening experience.

If you want to compare these latest Bose QuietComfort Earbuds to other buying options, we've got guides to the best earbuds and the best headphones that have all been tested by our expert team.