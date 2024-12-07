The five-star Microsoft Surface laptop is still at a record-low price after Black Friday

The latest Microsoft Surface laptop dropped to its lowest price over Black Friday weekend. The good news? Amazon still has the Surface Laptop 7 for $899.99 (was $1,199.99) – but time is running out to secure the record-low we saw during Black Friday. If you've ever wanted a Windows laptop that feels just as light and looks as good as a MacBook Air, this is the device you've been looking for.

This configuration of the Surface Laptop 7 comes with a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processor. While it might not be as heavy-duty as the Snapdragon X Elite, it offers more than enough power for applications you'd use on a work laptop. It also comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage, though you can upgrade both of those if you want.

Today's best Microsoft laptop deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was $1,199.99 now $899 at Amazon The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is the closest thing you can get to a Windows-operated MacBook competitor. It looks the part with its thin, lightweight design and shiny matte finish, and matches the power with a choice between the powerful Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite processors. These processors feature an NPU for supporting AI features like automatic translations and image creation based on text. Even better, the Surface Laptop 7 lasts up to 20 hours with a full battery, so you can take it with you outside without a charger.

Any upgrades will cost you, but the discount still ensures a hefty saving for what you get. As a plus, the Surface Laptop offers a pretty selection of colors with Black, Platinum, Dune, and Sapphire.

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 review, we awarded it a full five stars for its speedy performance, 20-hour battery life, and attractive display and keyboard. This deal just makes it all the more worth it at its cheapest price.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is also TechRadar's Laptop of the Year - not only for its powerful processor and sleek design but also for its place in the AI PC revolution. The Snapdragon X Elite processor is twice as powerful as the M3 chip in Apple's MacBook Air, featuring an NPU that can seamlessly support Copilot AI features like its Apple counterpart.

It's an ideal pick for an AI-friendly laptop with a lot else going for it. The only downsides to consider might be the limited port selection (two USB-C and one USB-A) and lesser ability to game than a dedicated gaming laptop.

The Surface Laptop 7 is just one of the best Windows laptops. If you want a wider range of recommendations, you can also check out the best laptops within a vast range of budgets.