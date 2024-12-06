The excellent Breville The Barista Express coffee machine is $200 off at Amazon

Is there anything better than a perfectly brewed coffee? With the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, you can enjoy barista-level coffee whenever you want, all in the comfort of your own home.

One of the best mid-range options is the Breville The Barista Express which is at Amazon for $549.95 (was $749.95). A $200 discount brings it back down to a record-low price. Whether you want a quick brew or you’re looking to invest in an appliance that will help you master the art of coffee making, this is the coffee machine for you.

Today’s best Breville coffee maker deal

Breville The Barista Express: was $749.95 now $549.95 at amazon.co.uk The Breville The Barista Express is an investment but it's down to a record-low price and is one of the best products out there for bringing top-level coffee into your home. The stainless steel construction guarantees it'll last, while the slew of features, including a milk frother, will please even the most demanding of coffee aficionados.

Our Breville The Barista Express review gave the coffee machine 4.5 out of five stars and explains that the "easily adjustable grind settings, coffee dosing, and espresso volumes give you lots of control over the finished result". Despite not being at the higher end of the Breville range, the Barista Express is still more than able to deliver what most people need at around half the price of the more premium options.

One of the benefits of this coffee machine is that it has an integrated grinder. This means you can save money by not having to buy a separate one. Having it built in makes the whole process as seamless and integrated as possible. The machine also includes a pressure gauge which is clear to read and a helpful indicator for making perfect drinks every single time.

Our guide to the best coffee machines will help you see where this option fits based on its price and features. If you have a smaller budget or would prefer a simpler pod machine, then there are other coffee maker deals around for you to check out too.