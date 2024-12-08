Black Friday worthy: the Amazon Fire HD Tablet 10 drops back to its lowest price

The holiday shopping season continues with steep discounts on tech into December, including deals on the best Amazon tablets. You can still get the Amazon Fire HD 10 at Amazon for $74.99 (was $139.99), which matches its Black Friday price and is the cheapest ever.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is the second-largest Amazon tablet after the Max 11. Even though it's no longer the largest, it still offers plenty of utility as a budget tablet with a generously large screen that can handle simple tasks. The cheapest model comes with lockscreen ads, but I'd recommend spending another $15 for the one without lockscreen ads if you can manage it.

Today's best Amazon Fire tablet deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $74.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is an affordable, mid-sized tablet that appeals to Amazon users and you can still get it for its lowest-ever price even though Black Friday is over. You can enjoy entertainment apps like Kindle, Netflix, and Spotify without a dedicated Amazon account.

We regularly update our review of the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet with biannual updates. In our latest Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet review, our reviewer highlighted its affordable price, durable build, and adept Alexa control center.

Its 10-inch screen suits those looking for a middle ground between the smaller 7 and 8-inch tablets and the Max 11. It's no slouch on battery life, either. You can last up to 13 hours with simpler tasks like web browsing and Kindle-reading, but even more intensive activities like streaming will still get you at least 10.

The Fire HD 10 tablet supports Amazon's most popular entertainment apps like Kindle, Amazon Music, Prime Video, and FreeVee among others. That said, you shouldn't expect the same level of integration without an Amazon account. The Fire HD 10 still supports third-party platforms like Netflix and Spotify, though, so you can use it without relying on Amazon apps.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 might be affordable and hardy, but it isn't meant to match the power of the best Android tablets. If price is your biggest worry, also look into our recommendations for the best cheap tablets. If you want an iPad competitor, you should consider something more similar to the Samsung Galaxy Tab series.