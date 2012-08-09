Lenovo's ThinkPad T430u ready for late August release

Lenovo hasn't taken a breather this week, announcing yet another new product Wednesday in addition to giving the official word on the ThinkPad Tablet 2 coming out in October.

The ThinkPad T430u, an "ultraportable," mostly-business laptop equipped with Windows 7, will make its presence known at the end of the month, though like the ThinkPad Tablet 2, no exact release date was revealed.

Originally running for $849, the starting price has come down to $779.

This price'll get you an Ivy Bridge processor, a 14-inch screen with a resolution of 1366x768, up to 8GB of RAM and a choice between a standard HDD or a 128GB SSD.

The T430u's also got a 1GB Nvidia GeForce GT 620M graphics unit and reportedly sports a seven-hour battery life.

While affordable, the laptop weighs a slightly bulky 4.08 pounds and has ample breathing room at 0.83 inches thick.

Via Engadget