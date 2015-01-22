Lenovo launches updated ThinkPad 11e series for education

Lenovo has updated its ThinkPad 11e laptop series which target the education sector. The announcement was made at the Florida Education Technology Conference and at the BETT show here in London.

The new models will support Intel's fifth generation Core processors possibly the Broadwell-U range – which Lenovo says will provide a near-100% performance improvement over the current generation - as well as AMD's APUs.

Other features include enhanced ruggedness to withstand the harshness of a school environment (humidity, temperature variations, shock), an 11.6-inch HD display and for the Yoga 11e, the added benefit of Corning's Gorilla Glass 3.

Lenovo also bundled its own education software, WRITEit and REACHit, both aimed at "improving collaboration and productivity" for students and educators alike.

The vendor didn't specify whether the laptops will run on Windows or Chrome although it's worth pointing out that the current 11e range runs both albeit with some slight hardware variations.

Lenovo sells the Windows 11e for $549 (£360, about AU$600) and the Yoga version for $699 (£430, about $770).