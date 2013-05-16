Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga 11S flips its way into online preorders

If you've been waiting patiently for Lenovo to start shipping that flippable touchscreen Yoga 11S Ultrabook announced in January, break the credit cards out of that ice block and let the preorders begin.

Engadget reported Thursday that the Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga 11S Ultrabook is now available for online preorder - but you won't be able to actually get your hands on one until next month.

Available from Lenovo's online store as well as BestBuy.com for a starting price of $799.99, the IdeaPad Yoga 11S features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display capable of flipping 360 degrees to become a full-on tablet.

Powered by a choice of Intel Core i3, i5 or i7 processors running Windows 8, the Yoga 11S is available in a unique "Clementine Orange" look or more traditional silver gray, with all models featuring a 720p HD camera and HDMI output.

Cheapest at Best Buy

While Best Buy stores are expected to stock the IdeaPad Yoga 11S beginning June 23, the retailer's website currently has the best deal: A midrange 1.5GHz Intel Core i5 model with 4GB RAM and 128GB of solid-state storage for only $799.99.

That's the same price Lenovo is offering the entry-level Intel Core i3 models for on its own website, although its 1.5GHz Core doubles the RAM to 8GB for the extra $200.

Regardless of where you preorder, Lenovo's latest Ultrabook won't arrive until late next month, with the manufacturer's own online store showing a ship time of more than four weeks.

Lenovo.com does offer one advantage for preorder buyers: The ability to customize the IdeaPad Yoga 11S with additional services, software or accessories, although the actual system components themselves unfortunately can't be modified at this time.