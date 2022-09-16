Mobile brands target Indian students with contests for techno creativity - Here's why

Audio player loading…

Big electronic brands are coming up with interesting programs for Indian students to exhibit their skills and talent in technology. Recently, we had Oppo announcing a coding contest for students.

And today, the seventh edition of Samsung India's campus program 'E.D.G.E', a contest for students to come up with 'solutions' for real-life problems, got going.

This year, students from 27 campuses that include top B-Schools, engineering colleges and design schools, are participating in the event that is being held at campuses spread across the country.

"Over the years, Samsung E.D.G.E. has proved to be an enabler wherein students have the platform to showcase their creative solutions to real life problems. As we enter the seventh edition of the program, we are confident that the young talent participating in the program will bring in even more insightful solutions and display their problem-solving skills," Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung SWA, said in a statement.

Samsung E.D.G.E - Explained

(Image credit: Samsung India)

The Samsung E.D.G.E program consists of three rounds. The first round, which is in the campus, is about ideation, where the team members come together and put up an executive case summary based on their research and analysis. The top teams that are shortlisted in campus round work on a case study, submit and present their detailed solutions at the regional round.

Samsung said that at the end of the regional round, top 8 teams are selected and mentored by Samsung leaders on their respective solutions. The final 8 teams battle it out in the National Round to arrive at the three winning teams.

Each team will consist of at least three students from within the campus across years and specializations. The top three teams will get a cash prize and a potential opportunity to work with Samsung.

In 2021, 1,730 teams across India participated in the program to present innovations and team AKR Menders of IIT Madras won for presenting a customer-centric, innovative solution to reach potential consumers and provide a delightful experience during the pre-purchase, delivery, and post-delivery stages. Team Purple from ISB Hyderabad came second. The second runners-up team was Trifecta from FMS Delhi.