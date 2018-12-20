Mega-cheap laptop deal leads final day of Best Buy 20 Days of Doorbusters

On this final day of Best Buy's '20 Days of Doorbusters' deals event, we expected the retailer to go all out. Best Buy didn't necessarily do that, but it brought forth some seriously excellent discounts on everyday products.

We've highlighted three in particular below that would truly be worth snatching up – and haven't been price-matched or undercut anywhere else, at the time of writing. Below, you'll find two superb deals on cheap laptops as well as a discount on one of the best Bluetooth speakers around.

Asus VivoBook E12 E203MA: $179.99 now $109.99 at Best Buy

This laptop isn't going to wow the pants off you with its immense power or even lengthy battery life. However, at this price, it's a fine secondary laptop or kid's first real-deal laptop. Deal expires 12:59am ET on December 21.View Deal

Ultimate Ears MegaBoom: $249.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy, with nearly 360-degree audio, and has been for years now. Getting one for a whopping $150 off is a rare opportunity. Deal expires 12:59am ET on December 21.View Deal

HP Laptop 15: $549.99 now just $399.99 at Best Buy

This was already a mid-range, 15.6-inch laptop with Intel Core i5 processing and a 128GB SSD, but now approaches Chromebook prices for far more power than you can usually get at just $400. Deal expires 12:59am ET on December 21.View Deal

That seems to be a wrap on Best Buy's 20 Days of Doorbusters. We've seen some incredible discounts over the past two and a half weeks from the retailer – some better even than they were during Black Friday.

Now, whether you or someone you love is in need of a new laptop, or Bluetooth speaker for that upcoming Christmas party, this is the time to leap on these deals.