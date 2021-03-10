Massive Razer sale at Amazon discounts PC gaming accessories by up to 40%

Amazon is still offering some excellent prices in its current Razer sales, with discounts across a massive range of PC gaming accessories. Whether you're in need of a new mouse, keyboard, or a set of cheap headphones, then, there's plenty to browse here.

If you're in the market for a Razer gaming mouse, you'll find the DeathAdder Essential sitting at an excellent $29.99. That's 40% off the already strong value of $50 MSRP, but there's plenty more power in some of the higher-tier models.

The DeathAdder V2 Pro, for example, is also taking part in this week's Razer deals. You're getting a boost in your optical sensor here, with extra programmable buttons, a wireless design with low latency connection and excellent battery life, and a super lightweight 88g form factor as well. This gaming mouse is usually $129.99, but right now you can pick it up for just $89.99 at Amazon.

If you need a new set of keys, however, we'd recommend checking out the Razer BlackWidow Elite. The mechanical gaming keyboard has been cheaper in the past, but with a $137 sales price (was $169.99) you're getting a tried and trusted deck with a strong discount.

We're rounding up all of Amazon's latest Razer sales just below.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap gaming headsets, gaming mouse deals, and gaming keyboard prices in your region.

Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save 40% on this super cheap Razer Deathadder Essential gaming mouse. You're only getting a 6400 DPI optical sensor and five programmable buttons, but for a budget pointer that will make for excellent value.

Razer Kraken X Ultralight gaming headset: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Razer's line of Kraken headsets blend affordability with cross-platform functionality and a few fancy features - plus you can save $10 over the already cheap $50 MSRP this week. You're getting 7.1 surround sound in here (PC only), 40mm drivers, and a 250g weight for a great price here.

Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro wireless gaming mouse: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

The lightning fast Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro has a $40 discount right now at Amazon. That brings us to an $89.99 final cost - just $1 off the all-time lowest price. You're getting 8 programmable buttons here, with a 20K DPI optical sensor, an 88g form factor, and 70-hour battery life.

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL gaming keyboard: $129.99 $93.99 at Amazon

Save $36 on this space-saving TKL Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition gaming keyboard. You're getting Razer's linear optical switches here which will shorten your actuation distance and make for a super-fast response. Plus, each key can be customized with both macros and Chroma RGB.

Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard: $169.99 $140.99 at Amazon

The Razer BlackWidow Elite is one of the best value gaming keyboards on the market. With excellent speed and a fully programmable deck of keys, you're getting both performance and customization here as well as a range of media controls.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse and dock: $169.99 $139.99 at Amazon

With optical switches, HyperSpeed wireless connection, and 11 programmable buttons, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate offers a new level of speed and customization. Plus a 100-hour battery is certainly nothing to discount, though it does mean you'll be using the included charging dock a little less than usual.

