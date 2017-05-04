Marvel's The Defenders kick butt as a team in the show's first real trailer

We've had a few teaser trailers before this, but now, Netflix has released a trailer giving us our first real look at its upcoming Marvel team-up show, The Defenders.

Having already been introduced to Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Danny Rand (Finn Jones) in Marvel's previous Netflix shows, the time has come for each hero to come together and form The Defenders – think of them as a street-level version of The Avengers.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse of what is sure to be the show's big baddie in a character known only as Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver), and we also get to see how crossover character Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson) works to bring this unlikely team together. If that wasn't enough, the trailer also reveals that Elektra (Elodie Yung) will also be helping out.

Also, it wouldn't be a Netflix Marvel show without a carefully choreographed hallway fight, and the one teased in this trailer seems like it's going to be an all-timer.



Check out the trailer below and then try to keep your excitement in check until the series arrives on Netflix on August 18.