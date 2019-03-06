March Madness TV deal: the TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV is $220 off at Amazon

March Madness 2019 is almost here, and that means retailers are slashing the prices on some of their best-selling 4K TVs. A standout deal from Amazon is on a TCL 6- Series TV that has Roku TV built-in. You can get the TCL 55-inch 4K Smart TV on sale for $579.99. That's a $220 price cut and the best price we've seen right now for this top-rated TV.

The TCL 55R6174K has Roku TV built-in which allows you to stream thousands of movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV. You can access Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and even your gaming console without having to switch inputs on the TV. The Roku TV also features an enhanced remote that allows you to use your voice to find movie titles, change channels, launch streaming services and more. The UHD TV also features Dolby Vision HDR which delivers bold colors and sharp contrasts for a premium picture experience.

This is a fantastic price for a 4K 55-inch TV and only $30 more than the Black Friday price. March Madness is a great time to grab a discounted TV, so you should take advantage of this deal while you can.

TCL 55R617 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV $799.99 $579.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a larger screen size with a slightly higher price tag, Amazon also has the TCL 65-Inch 4K Roku Smart TV on sale for $929.99. That's an excellent price for the screen size and features.

