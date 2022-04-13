Security update live blog - Mega deals, giant patches and a tiny duck

Refresh

Cybersecurity M&A market sees $11 billion deals in 48 hours (Image credit: pixabay | TheDigitalArtist) Thoma Bravo took IAM specialist SailPoint private in a deal worth almost $7 billion while rival KKR bought Barracuda networks for a mere $4 billion. Other recent cybersecurity deals include the $100 million investment in NordSec, the acquisition of Datto by Kaseya for just over $6 billion and Citrix going private in an eye-watering $16.5 billion deal. Check out the rest of the story

128 bugs blitzed by big Microsoft patch release (Image credit: Microsoft) Patch Tuesday is a monthly happening worth looking into if you're a sysadmin with a penchant for security. Microsoft's latest sprinkling of vuln-busting code targets a whopping 128 bugs across a variety of applications including Defender, Office/Microsoft 365 and Windows., with several being actively exploited in the wild. Read the rest of our report here

Oh hello, DuckDuckGo (Image credit: DuckDuckGo) We all love a plucky rival and Google may well have found its match in the shape of DuckDuckGo. After challenging Google online with a privacy-focused search engine, the company has just announced the beta launch of its desktop browser, for Mac and Windows. From our article: "Alongside its built-in private search engine, the company’s new browser for desktop also features a number of useful security features including a powerful tracker blocker, new cookie pop-up protection, a Fire Button for one-click data clearing, email protection and more, all free of charge."

Nordsec adds encrypted cloud storage for business offer (Image credit: NordLocker) Just days after announcing it had received investments of $100 million, Nordsec, the holding company for the popular NordVPN, has added yet another product to its portfolio. Nordlocker for business is its second product that targets the multi-billion dollar enterprise security market. After NordLayer, NordLocker is a secure cloud storage service that competes with the likes of Wasabi. “We introduced NordLocker as a robust file encryption tool in 2019. Since then, the product has undergone a few solid development phases and is now positioned as an end-to-end encrypted cloud storage option with a file encryption solution,” said Aivaras Vencevicius, head of product at NordLocker. “It was only natural for us to move forward and launch an encrypted cloud service for business clients to offer a secure, convenient, and cost-effective way to store and manage their data.”