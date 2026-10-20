The online banking services for Revolut and Lloyds Bank are down for many users right now, with Revolut confirming it's been hit by an outage that's affecting "multiple services".

The issues for both Revolut and Lloyds Bank started at the same time at about 6.46am BST / 1.46am ET, with both showing large spikes on Downdetector. At their peak, there were almost 1,500 reports from Revolut customers on Downdetector and arounds 500 for Lloyds Bank.

While the reports have since dropped slightly, the outage appears to be ongoing for many — here's all the latest news, including whether it could potentially be related to confirmed Google Cloud problems...

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