Revolut and Lloyds Bank are down for thousands — here's all the latest on the outages
Is Google Cloud to blame?
The online banking services for Revolut and Lloyds Bank are down for many users right now, with Revolut confirming it's been hit by an outage that's affecting "multiple services".
The issues for both Revolut and Lloyds Bank started at the same time at about 6.46am BST / 1.46am ET, with both showing large spikes on Downdetector. At their peak, there were almost 1,500 reports from Revolut customers on Downdetector and arounds 500 for Lloyds Bank.
While the reports have since dropped slightly, the outage appears to be ongoing for many — here's all the latest news, including whether it could potentially be related to confirmed Google Cloud problems...
The latest news
- Revolut and Lloyds Bank have been hit by outages in the UK this morning
- Revolut has confirmed it's experiencing a "service disruption" hitting "multiple services"
- The issues could be related to a Google Cloud outage that's also hitting UK other services, although this hasn't been confirmed
A statement from Lloyds Bank
A Lloyds Bank spokesperson has just sent me a statement on the issues it's experiencing this morning.
"Our app is online and customers can log in normally, though we understand some are having issues with certain online services this morning. We are aware of similar issues affecting other organisations and are monitoring the situation closely," they said.
That tallies with our experiences — my colleague Matthew Bolton, for example, says the Lloyds app is working for him, but is very slow. It's also telling that Lloyds says it's aware of "similar issues affecting other organisations", which could again point to that major Google Cloud outage being a potential cause.
Revolut confirms your money is safe
I've reached out to Revolut and Lloyds Bank this morning for their latest statements on this morning's banking problems. But if you're worried about your money in either bank, Revolut did post the message above earlier today at 8.54am BST.
It confirms the service disruption and says "we can confirm that all our customers’ money and data are safe". However, that's scant consolation to those who need to spend their money today – for example, the person who's reported being stuck in Japan train as they can't pay to get out.
Hopefully the "fix" that Revolut is working on will come soon, but reports on Downdetector are continuing to climb...
Is Google Cloud to blame?
While this is just speculation for now, the simultaneous issues affecting both Revolut and Lloyds Bank today point to a shared cloud infrastructure issue — and one of those is also hitting Google Cloud right now.
The Google Cloud status page reports that "Multiple services are experiencing issues in the europe-west2 region", which is located in London.
We don't yet know if there's a connection to the Revolut and Lloyds Bank issues, but that would explain why multiple UK services are experiencing issues right now. We've also seen spikes in reports for the likes of Royal Mail this morning, too.
Reports are on the rise
Reports on Downdetector peaked for Revolut at around 8.10am BST, but they seem to be on the rise again — and that's also the case for Lloyds Bank customers.
Most of the reports for Lloyds Bank are around 'login' issues, while for Revolut it's 'app' and 'funds transfer'.
I'm asking Revolut and Lloyds for an update on the issues, but Revolut's system status page says it's "currently experiencing an incident" that's affecting everything from sign-ins, card payments and topping up via bank card to ATM withdrawals.
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