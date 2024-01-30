Live
iCloud Down: What's happening and when will it return?
Some users can't log into iCloud's email service and some other apps
Apple's iCloud service is encountering service disruptions across at least one of its major services, with users expressing their frustration on X (formerly Twitter), with some TechRadar staff being locked out as well.
So what's going on and when will iCloud be back to full service? We've reached out to Apple for answers and are covering the outage so you can find out when you'll be back to business as normal on Apple's popular cloud service.
As of about 15 minutes ago, there were only 113 reports of issues with iCloud's email service, so the storm, as it were, has likely passed. If you're still experiencing issues, they will likely be cleared up within the next 15-20 minutes.
According to Apple, all services have been restored to good working order, so we'll monitor online activity and Downdetector for any new reports of ongoing iCloud issues.
It seems the UK is also experiencing similar issues with iCloud as the US, though in the UK, it's likely that fewer users would be impacted since it's after business hours. For anyone trying to get some personal work done, however, the outage is likely to be just as frustrating.
The major services that appear to be hit are iCloud mail, which Apple reports as a total outage, with some partial outages being reported for other apps.
Ok, who broke iCloud? https://t.co/xDlfldtKpL pic.twitter.com/nzRTtPzftOJanuary 30, 2024
Users have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration with the iCloud outage, with Downdetector reporting at least 1,499 reports of trouble as of 4:06PM EST.
Is anyone else iCloud email down?January 30, 2024
Anyone else having trouble with @apple #iCloud mail? 😕 sos I'm unreachable 😏January 30, 2024
Apple iCloud services are down for at least some of TechRadar's US staff, with widespread reports online from frustrated users who cannot access Apple's iCloud email server.