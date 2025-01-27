DeepSeek hit by outages – plus all the latest news about the ChatGPT rival
DeepSeek is struggling
DeepSeek is the most popular app in the world right now but the AI chatbot is struggling to meet demand with reports of outages and errors from users around the globe.
It's no surprise to see DeepSeek is already down, considering it's the number one app on the App Store in the US and UK. The new ChatGPT competitor from a Chinese start-up has taken the world by storm thanks to its incredible reasoning power without any cost.
Unfortunately, it appears that DeepSeek has encountered malicious attacks as of Monday night in China and we're monitoring the situation to see what happens. Read on to stay up-to-date with all the latest DeepSeek outage information.
John-Anthony Disotto is TechRadar's Senior Writer, AI, bringing you the latest news on, and comprehensive coverage of, tech's biggest buzzword. An expert on all things Apple, he was previously iMore's How To Editor, and has a monthly column in MacFormat. He's based in Edinburgh, Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar. John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade, and is an award-winning journalist with years of experience in editorial.
