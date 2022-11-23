Live
Black Friday gaming deals: the best Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox savings
All the best Black Friday gaming deals in one place
Black Friday is still days away, but no one seems to have told retailers because we’ve been seeing gaming deals crop up all week, with more breaking cover every hour. We’ve seen steep discounts on Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch OLED, and, well, not on the PS5 itself yet, but PS5 SSDs are down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.
We’ve spun up this live blog to share the best Black Friday deals with you as we spot them, as well as occasional advice and warnings about what you should and shouldn’t impulse buy when it comes to gaming hardware.
If you have a particular platform in mind, we have hubs for the best Black Friday PS5 deals, Xbox Series X Black Friday deals, and Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals. We’ll be updating those consistently over the next few days but for the most up-to-date feed of deals, keep your eyes here on the live blog.
If you want to dive into the search yourself, these retailers have some great sales.
US:
- Amazon: usually has everything in stock (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: big range of products (opens in new tab)
- Target: loads of gaming accessories and same-day delivery available (opens in new tab)
- GameStop: restocks the big consoles often (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: the king of the bundle, for when you want more than a console (opens in new tab)
UK:
- Amazon: speedy delivery and thousands of discounts (opens in new tab)
- Argos: lots of great bundles and good customer support (opens in new tab)
- Currys: walk in and pick up your order if you can’t wait for delivery (opens in new tab)
- Smyths: surprisingly good deals and often has stock when others don’t (opens in new tab)
- Very: particularly good for PS5 restocks (opens in new tab)
The single, most important piece of advice I'd like to leave you with is that while we are seeing steep discounts on gaming hardware, accessories, and the games themselves, it is easy to get carried away and spend more than you mean to. Make a list of what you think you need, be it new games, more storage space on your console, or a second gamepad to play co-op games, and try to stick to it.
The best gaming chairs are often expensive. I’ve been looking at picking one up myself this Black Friday, in hope of a decent discount, because I can’t justify to myself spending a huge amount of cash right now. Thankfully, our Hardware Editor Aleksha McLoughlin has scoured the web to put together a list of the best gaming chairs under $250 for Black Friday.
While there’s currently not a huge selection, you can pick up the Respawn 110 Fabric for $212.49 (opens in new tab), the Razer Enki X for $229.99 (opens in new tab), or the AutoFull Ergonomic Gamer for $249.99 (opens in new tab).
We expect a wider variety of gaming chairs to be discounted over Black Friday weekend, with some of these prices likely to fall even further.
Respawn 110 Fabric | was
$260 now $212.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $47 - This is the lowest price that we're able to verify on this Fabric variant of the tried and trusted Respawn 110 gaming chair, as this particular model hasn't enjoyed a price drop until now. We rarely see fabric seats under the $250 mark, making this offer well worth considering.
Razer Enki X | was
$299 now $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $69 - The Razer Enki X may have been $4 cheaper once in the past, but considering that was all the way back in March, and it's consistently hovered around $300 since then, we think that now is the perfect time to invest in the Enki X.
AutoFull Ergonomic Gamer | was
$300 now $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $50 - This AutoFull chair features something that we rarely see in models under the $250 mark - a footrest. Combine that with the adaptive ergonomics in the lumbar region and you have a chair that's built for comfort first and foremost.
It can be a real pain having to delete games off of your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, in order to make space for new ones. The Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card makes that less of a problem, letting you expand your Xbox storage without hassle – simply slide it into the back of your console.
The downside is this handy card is pretty expensive. That’s why I’m relieved to see some discounts on the 1TB version in the run-up to Black Friday. Right now there’s £35 off the Seagate Xbox Expansion Card (opens in new tab) at Amazon in the UK, bringing the price down to £184.99. In the US, there’s $20 off the Expansion Card (opens in new tab), making it just under $200.
That’s still pretty pricey, but I’m hoping we see the price drop further towards the end of this week – especially as we’ve seen it reach £164.99/$189.99 previously. I’ve personally got one of these cards and find the extra 1TB storage it adds to the Xbox Series X’s 1TB means that I rarely have to delete games off my console (unless I go on an Xbox Game Pass downloading spree).
US
Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card | 1TB: Was
$220 now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $20 - The Seagate Storage Expansion card for Xbox is a hassle-free, must-have accessory for those who want to increase their console's storage. While we've seen this card drop further in price than this, a $20 discount takes this handy storage device below $200.
UK
Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card | 1TB: Was
£220 now £184.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £35 - The Seagate Storage Expansion card for Xbox is a hassle-free, must-have accessory for those who want to increase their console's storage. While we've seen this card drop further in price than this, this £35 discount isn't to be sniffed at.
Hi folks! It’s Vic Hood, TRG’s Associate Editor. I’ll be bringing you the best Black Friday gaming deals for the next few hours before handing over to my esteemed colleague Rhys Wood. So let’s get cracking.
If you’re on the hunt for a great PlayStation 5 headset then you’re in luck. We’re already seeing discounts on some of the best PS5 headsets right now, in both the US and UK, at a variety of retailers.
In the US, you can save just over $30 on the PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset (opens in new tab), $20 on the Razer X Kaira (opens in new tab), $50 on the Astro Gaming A50, (opens in new tab)and over $90(!) on the EPOS H3 Hybrid (opens in new tab).
In the UK, too, there’s £18 off the PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset (opens in new tab) (and £20 off the Midnight Black edition (opens in new tab)), $70 off the Astro Gaming A50 (opens in new tab), nearly $30 off the Razer Kaira X (opens in new tab), and a whopping £70 off the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ (opens in new tab).
While I expect some of these headsets will come down in price closer to the big day on Friday, if you’re wanting a discount on a great PS5 headset then you can’t go wrong with these deals.
US
PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: Was
$100 now $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $31 - The impressive Pulse 3D headset has now reached its historic lowest price. It's our pick for the best PS5 headset, too, so you can rest assured of its quality for the budget price.
ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Gaming Headset: Was
$299.99 now $249.99 at Amazon
(opens in new tab)Save $50 - This is the lowest the ASTRO gaming headset has been. While the price is still pretty high if you can splash out, it's well worth it for the peerless audio and comfort.
EPOS H3 Hybrid Wired Gaming Headset: Was
$179.99 now $87.48 at GameStop
(opens in new tab)Save $92.51 - This is the lowest price for this headset yet, it's a bargain considering its crystal clear audio. With such an aggressive price we'd recommend looking at it sooner rather than later before the stock is all gone.
UK
Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: Was
£89.99 now £71.99 at Very
(opens in new tab)Save £18 - Thanks to the latest PS5 update this headset is now a must-buy. This is a good deal to have on such a great headset but it is worth keeping it in mind and waiting to see if it gets lower toward Black Friday.
PULSE 3D Midnight Black Wireless Headset: Was
£91.60 now £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 24% - The Pulse 3D is our number one PS5 headset as, at full price, it's an affordable way of significantly adding 3D audio to your games, so a £20 discount makes it even more appealing. Sony really pushed immersive sound when it revealed the PS5 and, in our experience, it genuinely does enhance games.
ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Gaming Headset: Was
£319.99 now £249.99 at Amazon
(opens in new tab)Save $70 - This headset has everything, peerless audio, and amazing comfort, but the only problem is its price. While this is a great price, it has been lower, so we'll keep you updated if the price drops again.
