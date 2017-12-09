LG finally brings the V30 to the Middle East

LG skipped the V30 release for the Middle East but is bringing the plus version of its latest flagship to the UAE. The LG V30 Plus went on sale in the UAE this weekend - the 8th of December.

The LG V30 Plus is a better version of the same phone with more built-in storage and a higher quality audio DAC.

Among the various improvements that LG V30 Plus can boast over the regular version are the inclusion of Quad DAC audio features and QuadPlay earbuds, as well as a larger storage capacity of 128GB, twice that of the 64GB capacity that came with the V30.

It's got a 6-inch, 2:1 HDR/Dolby Vision-ready display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 3,300mAh fast-charging battery and is IP68-certified against water and dust. It's also got a dual camera (13MP + 16MP) setup on its rear and a 5MP snapper on the front.