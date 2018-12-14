Last minute Christmas deals: get the 2018 Apple iPad for $249

Christmas is fast approaching and deals are ramping up for retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy. Walmart's 20 Days of Deals promotion is still going strong, and Best Buy has just started their 3 Days of Gifting sale. Each retailer has slashed prices on popular items such as TVs, headphones, laptops and more. We've gone through both sites to show you the best deals that would also make fantastic Christmas gifts.



A rare deal, and a great gift idea for anyone on your list is the all-new Apple iPad. Walmart has the 9.7-inch iPad on sale for $249. That's the lowest price we've seen for this top-rated tablet that's available in gold, silver and gray.

Other last-minute deals we've spotted include the Shark ION Robot Vacuum for $169, Komodo 55-inch 4K TV for $189.99 and $100 off the Microsoft Xbox One X Console.



Shop today's best deals below and make sure to snatch up these limited-time deals while you can.

Last minute Christmas deals:

Komodo 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV $399.99 $189.99 at Walmart

Today only get the Komodo 55-inch 4K TV for $189.99. That's a fantastic price for a 55-inch 4K TV that features four HDMI ports that allow you to stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.View Deal

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console $499.99 $399 at Walmart

Get the Xbox One X on sale at Walmart for $399. That's a $100 discount on the Microsoft console that includes six teraflops of graphical processing power and a 4K Blu-ray player.View Deal

Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum $299 $169 at Walmart

The Shark Ion Robot Vacuum allows you to use a remote to set a recurring cleaning schedule for each day of the week. The Shark RV700 is on sale for $169. That's a $130 discount and the best price we've seen for this robot vacuum.View Deal