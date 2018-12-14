Last minute Christmas deals: get the 2018 Apple iPad for $249

Christmas is fast approaching and deals are ramping up for retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy. Walmart's 20 Days of Deals promotion is still going strong, and Best Buy has just started their 3 Days of Gifting sale. Each retailer has slashed prices on popular items such as TVs, headphones, laptops and more. We've gone through both sites to show you the best deals that would also make fantastic Christmas gifts.
A rare deal, and a great gift idea for anyone on your list is the all-new Apple iPad. Walmart has the 9.7-inch iPad on sale for $249. That's the lowest price we've seen for this top-rated tablet that's available in gold, silver and gray.
Apple iPad (Latest Model)
$329.99 $249 at Walmart
For a limited time, you can get the newly released Apple iPad for $249 at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen for this 32GB tablet.View Deal
Other last-minute deals we've spotted include the Shark ION Robot Vacuum for $169, Komodo 55-inch 4K TV for $189.99 and $100 off the Microsoft Xbox One X Console.
Shop today's best deals below and make sure to snatch up these limited-time deals while you can.
Last minute Christmas deals:
Beats by Dr. Dre urBeats3 Earphones
$99.99 $39.99 at Best Buy
For a limited time get the urBeats 3 earphones on sale for only $39.99. That's a $60 discount the lowest price we've seen for these top-rated earbuds.View Deal
Komodo 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV
$399.99 $189.99 at Walmart
Today only get the Komodo 55-inch 4K TV for $189.99. That's a fantastic price for a 55-inch 4K TV that features four HDMI ports that allow you to stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.View Deal
Lenovo 330S-15ARR 15.6-inch Laptop
$499.99 $399.99 at Best Buy
Today only save $100 on the Lenovo 330S-15ARR laptop. The 15.6-inch IdeaPad features 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and state-of-the-art AMD Ryzen 5 mobile processing.View Deal
Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console
$499.99 $399 at Walmart
Get the Xbox One X on sale at Walmart for $399. That's a $100 discount on the Microsoft console that includes six teraflops of graphical processing power and a 4K Blu-ray player.View Deal
Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum
$299 $169 at Walmart
The Shark Ion Robot Vacuum allows you to use a remote to set a recurring cleaning schedule for each day of the week. The Shark RV700 is on sale for $169. That's a $130 discount and the best price we've seen for this robot vacuum.View Deal
Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer
$99 $69 at Walmart
This air fryer allows you to create tasty fried foods like French fries and chicken wings without needing to use oil. This top-rated fryer is currently on sale at Walmart for only $69. View Deal