Last day for Christmas delivery: Amazon and Walmart deadlines and deals

Last day for Christmas delivery is today or this week, depending on where you shop online, according to our Christmas shipping deadlines explainer below.

Christmas is just five days away, and if you're scrambling to find those last-minute online gifts, we've gone through top retailers such as Amazon and Walmart to find the best-selling gifts that will ship for free in time for Christmas day. Here's Amazon and Walmart's shipping schedule for Christmas:



Amazon

Amazon is offering free two-day shipping for Prime Members and Saturday is the last day to ensure your items will get there before Christmas day. Not a Prime member? You could sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, which would allow you free two-day shipping.



Walmart

Walmart is offering free two-day shipping on a variety of best-selling gifts if you order today by 2 PM local time. You can also place orders online up until 4 PM Sunday and pick those items up in-store until 5 PM on Christmas Eve.



Now that you know the deadlines dates, it's time to start shopping. Check out our favorite gifts below that qualify for free two-day shipping.

Last-minute gifts that ship for free:

Anker Wireless Headphones $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Today only get the Amazon's Choice Anker headphones for $27.99. The wireless and sweat-proof headphones are great for working out and offer 12 hours of play time. View Deal

Echo (2nd Generation) $99 $69 at Amazon

The best-selling 2nd generation Echo is on sale for $69.99. The voice-controlled smart speaker uses Alexa to play music, make calls, answer questions, and so much more.View Deal

Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console $499.99 $399 at Walmart

Save $100 on the Microsoft Xbox One X Console at Walmart. The Xbox One X console offers 6 teraflops of graphical processing power and the 4K Blu-ray player provides more immersive gaming and entertainment.View Deal

Fitbit Versa Smart Watch $199.95 $148.96 at Walmart

If you don't want to splurge on an Apple Watch the Fitbit Versa is a great option, and it's currently $50 off at Walmart. The lightweight, swim-proof smartwatch can text and make calls, track your activity and sleep, and play music – all with 4-day-plus battery life.View Deal

Keurig K475 Single Serve Coffee Maker $149.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Today only save $80 on the Keurig K475 Coffee Maker at Amazon. The single serve coffee maker allows you to brew 8+ cups before having to refill and includes 6 K-Cup pods.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum $374.99 $279 at Amazon

Use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt. It's currently on sale at Amazon for $279.View Deal

You're still in time for the last day for Christmas delivery, and the deals above are solid. We'll be keeping this page updated to reflect current Christmas shipping deadlines as they come to pass.