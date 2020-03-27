Laptop deal: HP drops $720 off the price of its Pavilion 15z touch laptop

Need to upgrade your laptop because you've found yourself suddenly working from home? This has become the new reality for many of us, and if you're looking to update your machine and save money - we're here to help. We've rounded up the best HP laptop deals, which include massive discounts with prices starting at just $380.



HP's top laptop deal is the HP Pavilion Laptop 15z that's on sale for $579.99. That's a whopping $720 discount and a fantastic price for a powerful touch-screen laptop.



The HP Pavilion 15z boasts a 15.6-inch touchscreen and runs Windows 10 Home. The laptop packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, which gives you enough power to watch videos, edit photos and connect with family and friends.



HP is not only offering massive discounts on its laptop, but you can also save 10% off monitors and accessories with your purchase of a PC. Shop more HP laptop deals below and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so you should act fast before they're gone.

HP Pavilion 15z Touch Laptop: $1,299.99 $579.99 at HP

For a limited time, you can get the HP Pavilion 15z touch laptop on sale for $579.99. The touchscreen laptop features a 15.6-inch HD touch display and packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor.

HP laptop deals:

HP Laptop 17z: $539.99 $379.99 at HP

A fantastic price, the HP Laptop 17z is on sale for $379.99. The 17-inch laptop provides up to 9 hours of battery life and features 8GB of Ram, 1TB of storage and an AMD A9-9425 Dual-Core processor.

HP Chromebook 14 G6 Notebook: $733 $388.49 at HP

If you're looking for a budget laptop to get the job done, the HP Chromebook is a fantastic option. On sale for just $388.49, the 14-inch Notebook features an FHD touchscreen display, 4GB of RAM, and a wide-angle HD webcam.

HP laptop 15t: $1,249.99 $519.99 from HP

This HP laptop is an incredible price and comes with a 15-inch display paired with a powerful 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor to power the whole thing. There's also 256GB of SSD storage onboard with Windows 10 built-in.

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t: $1,199.99 $729.99 at HP

A fantastic deal, the HP Pavilion Laptop 15t gets a whopping $430 discount. The ultra-slim laptop packs a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

