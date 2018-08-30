JBL JR Pop portable, sticker-covered speaker wants to get your kids dancing

Have a lush hi-fi set up, and a bunch of sticky-fingered, music loving kids to go with it? If you want to let your children enjoy their tunes without damaging your pristine speakers, JBL has just the device for you at IFA 2018 .

The JBL JR Pop is a portable Bluetooth speaker aimed directly at little ones. Colorful, portable and robust, it's designed to take the beating that kids can throw at their gadgetry, without sounding too bad at the same time.

So while it's not an audiophile grade device by any measure, it's got lots of features that'll satisfy the younger members of your family: sticker sheets to customise it with, a carry handle and multicolor lights built in to give a little dazzle to the pre-school party.

Splish splash

It's also perfect for bath time too, being both portable with its 5 hour battery life and waterproof up to an IPX7 rating.

Four color options will be available for the JBL JR Pop – pink, red, teal and purple – so your budding fashionista can indulge in its developing tastes.

Priced at just £29.99 (around about $40 / AU$50) it's not too big a dent in your wallet should your little tykes lose it in a park too. No word yet on release date, but here's hoping it's ready in time for Christmas.