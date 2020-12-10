iPhone 11 deals are back at Verizon - score a $300 price cut today

iPhone 11 deals at Verizon were conspicuous in their absence over the two biggest sales events this year - Black Friday and Cyber Monday - but it seems big red's now firmly back in the ring for promos on this older (but still great) device.

As of today, you can now score yourself a hefty $300 online exclusive discount on the iPhone 11 at Verizon when you purchase one with a new unlimited plan - a discount that means you'll pay as little as $12.49 a month.

Unlike this week's best iPhone 12 deals, these latest iPhone 11 promotions from Verizon don't require trade-in's or switching to unlock the best discounts. All you'll need to do is pick one up with a new unlimited data plan and you'll get yourself a hefty $300 saving on the iPhone 11 over the duration of a 24-month contract.

Sure, that's still not quite a free lunch, but it is pretty damn good as far as iPhone deals go. If you do also happen to be switching over from a rival carrier, Verizon will also give you $250 in gift cards right now on certain devices, which you can use to pay off your monthly bills for an even bigger discount.

Apple iPhone 11: save $300 with new unlimited line at Verizon

