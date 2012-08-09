Valve adding non-game downloads to Steam

Valve has revealed that it is about to make a move away from gaming, offering software downloads through Steam.

Steam is already one of the best distribution models for PC gaming, so it makes sense that Valve wants to expand this – announcing that come September, users will be able to get software through the service.

In a rather vague blog post, Valve reveals nothing about the titles it will deliver but explains a little about what type of software the service will offer, noting: "The software titles coming to Steam range from creativity to productivity.

"Many of the launch titles will take advantage of popular Steamworks features, such as easy installation, automatic updating, and the ability to save your work to your personal Steam Cloud space so your files may travel with you."

Steaming ahead

Valve has also put out a call to developers to submit software titles via Steam Greenlight and that the first downloads will be ready from September 5.

"The 40 million gamers frequenting Steam are interested in more than playing games," explained Valve's Mark Richardson.

"They have told us they would like to have more of their software on Steam, so this expansion is in response to those customer requests."

If it doesn't stock MS Paint then we are going to be very upset.