Sony adds BBC iPlayer widget to Vaio laptops

Sony has partnered with the BBC to add an iPlayer widget to its new Vaio laptops, making access to the iPlayer easier than ever.

On laptops and all-in-ones

"This will allow Sony Vaio customers to benefit from access to live and on-demand TV and Radio programmes directly through a desktop shortcut on laptops and all-in-one computers," reads Sony's announcement.

"The iPlayer Desktop service will be available as a pre–install from September and will allow users to watch downloaded content even when they are offline.

"The partnership between the two companies will make it easier than ever for entertainment fans to instantly watch TV and listen to radio."

Stock up on must-watch telly

The iPlayer widget will let you pre-book a whole series of upcoming shows to be automatically downloaded when available, which is great for commuters and travellers – just stock up your nice shiny new Vaio with all that must-watch telly that you previously never got round to viewing.

Edd Uzzell, Proposition Development Manager for Sony said of the new iPlayer widget: "We are delighted to be able to offer Sony VAIO customers this added entertainment functionality giving users the ability to watch and manage their favourite programmes at the click of a button.

"We are really excited to be partnering with the BBC to bring their fantastic iPlayer service to Sony's VAIO range".