OXM.co.uk gets a massive makeover

Official Xbox website gets a new look

Future Publishing – owners of TechRadar – has given Official Xbox Magazine's website a makeover, with greater focus on what's happening on Xbox Live.

OXM.co.uk now has easier to navigate categories, with news, features, reviews, previews and videos all getting their own dedicated section.

Feature focus

Kinect, Movies and Xbox Live also feature heavily on the site – showing off the versatility of Microsoft's console.

To celebrate the relaunch, there are a number of great new features, including Battlefield 3: The Ultimate Single Player Preview, Saying Goodbye To Gears: Cliff Bleszinksi on Delta's last hurrah, Modern Warfare 3: hands-on preview and 15 ways to master Kinect.

Go over to www.oxm.co.uk now to see the new site in all of its gaming glory.