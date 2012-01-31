Megaupload data safe for now

Megaupload's lawyer has confirmed that users' data is safe for at least another two weeks after two of its hosting companies agreed to hang fire on deletion while a decision is reached on what to do with the stored files.

Megaupload's hosting services, Carpathia Hosting and Cogent Communications, have agreed to hold on to the files for now as Ira Rothken, Megaupload's attorney, tweeted:

"Carpathia and Cogent agreed to preserve consumer data for additional time of at least two weeks so #Megaupload can work with US on proposal."

It emerged yesterday that US prosecutors were finished combing through the servers, prompting fears that up to 50 million law-abiding Megaupload customers would lose their personal data stored on the service.

The stay of execution doesn't mean user data is safe, however - with Megaupload's accounts frozen, it doesn't look as though Carpathia or Cogent will be paid any time soon and they're unlikely to hold on to the files out of the goodness of their hearts.

Megaupload was shut down and its CEO Kim Dotcom was arrested last week for copyright infringement.

Anonymous has taken the whole thing to heart, allegedly launching DDoS attacks on a number of relevant companies, including the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and the US Department of Justice, among others.

From The Next Web