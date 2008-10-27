Is Jeeves now a porn star?

Some of you might remember this eager-to-please butler from Ask.com, back when the whole thing was known as AskJeeves. Well, after the company retired him, they kept up a 'blog', dedicated to life in retirement.

Well, poor Jeeves has fallen on hard times it seems. Tech Digest has noticed that the website that used to tell everyone what the butler was up to, Jeeves Retirement Journal, has become one where gentlemen might go for discreet viewing (you get the gist, and we won't link to it for that reason...)

Perhaps this is Ask's way of properly thanking him for a good 10 years of fronting the 'not Google' web search engine.

Hard times

It's more likely that the likeable chap, albeit one that couldn't overthrow Google, has simply ceased existing, and some scallywag has stolen the domain name for his or her illicit site.

Why they would choose that name out of the countless redundant ones around is anybody's guess... but it's still pretty funny.