10 best Android phones in India: which should you buy in 2017?

When it comes to India, the love for Android here is never-ending. While Apple has caught up some serious pace in the Indian market, Android still has a massive cut when it comes to market share. No doubt, the adaptability, availability and affordability of Android phones played a huge role to achieve the big number.

Still, we might see the numbers rising for iOS once it fully establishes its manufacturing in the country. It would still lag miles behind in numbers. However, let’s not compare it for now and get to the best from the world of Android smartphones.

In an overcrowded smartphone market like India, where big brands like Sony, HTC, LG, and Samsung are feeling the heat from the emerging Chinese brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Lenovo. It’s not just the heat, these brands are giving some real hard time by disrupting the affordable segment with competitive pricing. The consumers are served with just too many options to decide. On top of that, the variety of screen sizes, hardware, software features and design puzzles us up even more.

To help find the most fitting Android phone for you, we've rounded up the best Android handsets out there today, rating the phones on hardware performance, OS upgrade potential and, of course, how shiny and nice they are to have and boast about to work colleagues.

So here they are - the best Android phones money can buy today. For many, many different reasons.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Biometrics aside, this is the best Android phone

Weight: 155g | Dimensions: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | CPU: Exynos 8895 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Amazing display

Huge power

High price

Irritating biometric unlocking

Samsung has once again taken the top spot of the best Android phone in the world right now.

Samsung's latest Galaxy S8 is in the top position of this list, thanks to an incredible design, amazing display and some truly great power packed into the phone.

Everything that has made Samsung phones great over the last few years has been packed into this 5.8-inch device - that's almost bezeless too - and comes with top of the range hardware and some easy to use Android software.

There's a new iris scanner to allow you to unlock the phone with just your eyes and not to forget the IP68 certification, wireless charging and dependable after sales. It's not the perfect device some had hoped for, but it's the best Android phone you can buy at the moment.

Also consider: If you budget can't quite stretch to the new Galaxy S8, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is still an excellent option with a strong screen and excellent camera, plus it's now cheaper thanks to the arrival of the S8.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung now owns second place as well

Weight: 173g | Dimensions: 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | CPU: Exynos 8895 | RAM: 6/4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3,500mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Best display on the market

Speedy performance

Very expensive

Flawed fingerprint sensor

Second place goes to the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus. We've loved both the Galaxy S6 Edge and the Galaxy S7 Edge, but this year we prefer the smaller device of the flagship pairing.

The size of the Galaxy S8 Plus may put some people off at 6.2-inches, but we found the device easy to use and the main reason the Plus sits in second place is its higher price.

Everything we love about the Galaxy S8 is available here as Samsung has decided to only really changed the sizes of the screens rather than fiddling with the spec inside the device.

That same powerful 12MP camera and top of the range power setup is here to do everything you want it to as well as the new biometric tech that may allow you to unlock your phone faster than ever before.

Also consider: Looking for a big screen Android phone? Then say hello to the HTC U Ultra. It won't be for everyone, but for those who want something a bit different the large 5.7-inch QHD display, punchy performance and solid camera will suit.

Moto Z

Modular and the world's thinnest

Weight: 136g | Dimensions: 153.3 x 75.3 x 5.2 mm | OS: Android Marshmallow | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | CPU: Snapdragon 820 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 2600mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Creative modular accessories

Fingerprint sensor with a twist

No 3.5mm headphone jack

Big camera bump

The Moto Z is modular like the LG G5, but it's far better with extra add-ons and a much easier to use snap-on design.

It's powerful and the modular design means you'll be able to switch out elements for future accessories and could mean you can keep this phone for much longer than other devices that will date quicker.

Usually when we talk about mid-cycle upgrades, we're strictly talking about new software. Moto Z could take on new form at any time.

It may be the world's thinnest phone, but that comes at a cost with a reduction in battery size and the loss of the headphone jack - potential issues for some users. If you can overlook these shortcomings though you'll have a truly innovative device in your hands.

Also consider: Surprised not to see the LG G6 in our top ten? Well you can read our reasoning here - but it's still worth considering. It's 5.7-inch QHD display is bigger than the Moto Z's 5.5-inch offering, plus its water-resistant body is handy. It sure is pricey though.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

The perfect phone for 4K fanatics

Weight: 195g | Dimensions: 156 x 77 x 7.9mm | OS: Android 7 Nougat | Screen size: 5.46-inch | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | CPU: Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3230mAh | Rear camera: 19MP | Front camera: 13MP

4K display is stunning

Solid battery life

Design isn't the most premium

Fiddly SIM tray

The Xperia XZ Premium is the flagship smartphone Sony fans have been waiting for, bringing together an eye-popping display, strong snapper and solid battery life.

Those who love watching films and TV shows in 4K can do so on the move with the 4K screen on the XZ Premium - no other phone on this list can boast that - while the front-facing dual speakers also enhance videos and gaming.

If there's an area the XZ Premium does lack in, it's design. The flat glass front and rear are sleek, but the plastic edges of the phone detract from the 'Premium' part of the name.

Make no mistake though, this is a proper, fully-loaded Android flagship which easily holds its own against the competition.

Also consider: If you fancy something a little smaller, and a little more wallet friendly, then check out the Sony Xperia XZ. As the name suggests, it lives in the same family as the XZ Premium, but has a smaller 5.2-inch full HD display and older Snapdragon 820 chipset.

OnePlus 5

A genuine flagship killer

Weight: 153g | Dimensions: 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.3 mm | OS: Android 7.1 Nougat | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 6GB/8GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 3300mAh | Rear camera: 20MP + 16MP | Front camera: 16MP

Super-slick performance

Affordable price

Not water resistant

1080p display

For some, the OnePlus 5 is the best Android phone around - and to be fair, they have a point. The Chinese firm has improved on 2016's OnePlus 3 and 3T to deliver a slicker design, dual-cameras round the back and a whole heap of power.

The AMOLED display is bright and vibrant, despite still 'only' being 1080p, and the fingerprint scanner is fast.

The lack of a microSD card, and a battery which doesn't last more than a day may put some off, but considering the price you're paying the OnePlus 5 is fantastic value for money.

Also consider: Low-cost flagship smartphones are getting better and better, and if the OnePlus 3T doesn't tickle your fancy the Honor 8 might. If offers excellent value for money with a premium build and a great display.

HTC U11

A wildly impressive phone

Weight: 169g | Dimensions: 153.9 x 75.9 x 7.9mm | OS: Android 7.1 Nougat | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2560 | CPU: Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 4GB/6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 16MP

Amazing audio

Great camera

Edge Sense is half-baked

Screen slightly dim

HTC squeezes itself into sixth place on our best Android phone list with the gorgeous HTC U11.

It has a 5.5-inch 2K display, which makes watching video gorgeous, strength under-the-hood with 4GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, and squeezable sides (yes, really!) allowing you to quick launch apps.

The camera technology is still a big focus for HTC though. A 12MP sensor may not sound like much, but it makes some gorgeous images on the back and there's a 16MP front-facing camera to capture your selfies too.

Lenovo P2

An amazing battery for a low price

Weight: 177g | Dimensions: 153 x 76 x 8.3 mm | OS: Android Marshmallow | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 625 | RAM: 3/4GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 5100mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Attractive build

Best battery life of any phone

Heavy

Limited camera

There's one reason to buy this phone: a genuine, actual, real two day battery life. Not in optimum conditions or if you're a light user... it'll just keep going and going for two whole nights.

The phone itself is very affordable, making it our top budget buy, and while some of the specs are downgraded to hit that price point (the chipset won't please everyone and the camera isn't the best) we think it's worth it.

Not the best out-and-out Android phone on the market right now, and it is heavy thanks to the larger battery - but it's kind on the wallet and will mean you spend far less time tethered to a charger.

Google Pixel

The perfect phone for Android aficionados

Weight: 143g | Dimensions: 143.8 x 69.5 x 8.5mm | OS: Android 7.1 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Snapdragon 821 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32/128GB | Battery: 2770mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Supremely smooth performance

Bright, colorful full HD display

Battery life could be better

Assistant yet to realize potential

If you're looking for the ultimate Android experience without any over-complicated features the Google Pixel is the phone for you.

It takes the latest version of Google's software - Android 7.1 Nougat - in its natural form. There's no annoying third-party manufacturer overlay, it's Android as Google intended.

Add to that its premium design (although the glass patch on the rear is a little questionable), excellent camera and huge amount of power under the hood and you've got yourself a rather special smartphone.

The main reason you'd buy this phone is for the camera though - it's one of the best, if not the best, around at the moment and excels in low light specifically.

The battery life is the weak point for the Pixel, and we'd recommend carrying a charger if you're out all day.

Also consider: The Pixel a little on the small side for your tastes? Then you're in luck, as Google also has the Pixel XL with a 5.5-inch display and the same power and camera as its smaller brother.

Mi A1

Mobile computing symphony on a budget

Weight: 165g | Dimensions: 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm | OS: Android 7.1 Nougat | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Snapdragon 625 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB (expandable up to 128GB) | Battery: 3080mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 5MP

Best dual-camera setup

Powerful hardware

Small battery than Redmi Note 4

Derivative design

The Chinese smartphone maker, Xiaomi teamed up wit Google to launch Mi A1 in the market. The Mi A1 comes with dual camera setup at the back and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. However, Google has promised that the phone will get the Android 8.0 Oreo update by the end of this year.

Apart from this, Xiaomi has used the same Snapdragon 625 chipset for the Mi A1 but with slightly smaller battery as compared to Redmi Note 4. It comes with a unibody metal design and a pair of pyrolytic sheets to keep the device cool. Xiaomi claims that these sheets help reduce the phone temperature by up to 2C.

Moto Z Play

Motorola's second entry in the list

Weight: 165g | Dimensions: 156.4 x 76.4 x 7mm | OS: Android 6 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Snapdragon 625 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 3510mAh | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 5MP

Clever modular accessories

Much lower price than many

Low spec CPU struggles

No waterproofing

Motorola's Moto Z Play is now out in the UK, and has knocked the Sony Xperia Z5 Premium out of this best Android phone list.

The biggest highlight is the innovative magnetic clip-on accessories that can give you a new camera, a speaker system or even a projector. It's so smart and may well be the best way of doing modular phones we've seen so far.

It's a low price compared to many other phones on the list and without the accessories on the back it's a really thin phone.

Buy the Moto Z Play if you're looking for something a little bit cheaper and it's genuinely different to almost everything else on the market.

LG G6

Weight: 163g | Dimensions: 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm | OS: Android 7 Nougat | Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2880 | CPU: Snapdragon 821 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3300mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Great screen

Water-resistant body

Older chipset

Expensive for what is it

The LG G6 is a top Android smartphone, with an excellent premium design, lovely QHD display and clever dual camera setup round the back giving you plenty to play with and enjoy.

However, some odd choices to go with lower-spec performance and not upgrade the camera in a meaningful way while still charging a high price stops the LG G6 from appearing further up our best Android phone list.

That doesn't mean the G6 isn't innovative – the screen looks great and there's raw power, from the camera to the battery to the general snappiness of the handset, rippling through this phone.

