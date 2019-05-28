Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) launches in the UAE with an auto pop-up selfie camera

Huawei has launched the Y9 Prime (2019) in the UAE and comes with an "Ultra-view" display that it free of any notches and punch holes. This is accomplished by adding an "auto pop-up" selfie camera that looks very much like the one seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro recently.

However, the Huawei Y9 Prime is more of a budget device and is based on the Kirin 710F chipset but comes equipped with a rather large 4000mAh battery, and a massive 6.59-inch display.

Pricing is set at AED 949 with the unit hitting store shelves at the end of May 2019. The Huawei Y9 Prime will be available in three colors- Midnight black, Sapphire blue, Emerald green and customers that pre-order will receive the HUAWEI Sandstone cover for free.

Huawei Y9 specifications

The Huawei Y9 Pri, (2019) runs on EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie. As mentioned, it has a 6.59-inch full HD+ display and is powered by the Kirin 710F chipset that comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

It has a three cameras on the rear with a 16MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture as well as an 8MP and a 2MP depth sensor with a f/2.4 aperture on the back. For selfies, there is the new hidden auto pop-up 16MP camera that is automatically activated when you want to take a selfie and it rises within one second.

The Huawei Y9 Prim (2019) packs a 4000mAh battery and all the essential connectivity options like Bluetooth, WiFi, micro USB and GPS.