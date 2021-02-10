HP's Presidents' Day sale is live with big savings across a range of laptop deals

HP's Presidents' Day sale is live, with massive savings across a full range of laptop deals this week. That means you'll find everything from super cheap everyday runners to the spec-stacked powerhouses on sale right now, with discounts reaching up to $300 off.

The cheapest laptop deal in this week's offers is this $279.99 14-inch machine offering up some stunning specs for such a low price tag. You're saving just $20 here, but this was already an incredibly well-priced machine - with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD offering up a rare level of power for under $300.

However, if you're looking for something that will tackle more demanding programs, you'll find a 15.6-inch HP with 256GB of SSD storage and an 11th generation i5 processor for $190 off at just $479.99. Or, go all-in on a massive 17.3-inch HP Envy - now down to just $749.99 (was $1,049.99). There's 512GB of SSD storage space here, with 32GB of Intel Optane memory to play with as well.

You'll find all the best laptop deals in HP's Presidents' Day sales just below, with some excellent gaming laptop deals up for grabs as well.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap laptop deals in your region.

HP Presidents Day sales at a glance

HP Presidents Day sales: laptop deals

HP 14z 14-inch laptop: $299.99 $279.99 at HP

If you're just after a cheap laptop to browse the web, check some emails and stream content, look no further than this $279.99 machine. You're still getting a good sized 14-inch display here, and a set of specs we rarely see at this price point - namely 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Stunning value HP 15z 15.6-inch laptop: $379.99 $329.99 at HP

This $319.99 HP is packing some serious specs at a price where we'd usually find far simpler machines. That 1TB HDD will be able to hold all your documents, programs and downloads and 8GB RAM will see you zipping through each one with ease as well. Plus, there's a full 15.6-inch display here so plenty of room for multi-tasking as well.

HP 15t 15.6-inch laptop: $669.99 $479.99 at HP

You're upgrading your processor here, for all-round better performance at an excellent $190 discount. Inside there's a brand new 11th generation i5 processor, as well as 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

HP Pavilion 13-inch laptop: $729.99 $509.99 at HP

The HP Pavilion offers a super sleek chassis and lightweight profile that, with the 13-inch display size, makes this option best for mid-range power on the go. You're saving $220 on this build, with an 11th gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD under the hood.

HP 17z 17.3-inch laptop: $769.99 $569.99 at HP

This 17.3-inch HP sits on the opposite end of the spectrum, however - offering a massive display that's likely going to stay put on your desk. You're also switching over to a Ryzen 5 processor here, with 256GB of SSD storage and a boost up to 12GB RAM.

Excellent performance HP 15t 15.6-inch laptop: $819.99 $649.99 at HP

There's plenty of power inside this 15.6-inch HP laptop deal. With a blindingly fast 11th generation i7 processor and a massive 16GB RAM you'll certainly be experiencing stunning performance here. 256GB of SSD storage is fairly standard at this price, but with those other specs you're picking up a steal at just $649.99.

HP Envy 17t 17.3-inch laptop: $1,049.99 $749.99 at HP

With a $300 discount, this HP Envy is coming down from those lofty $1,000+ heights and sitting at just $749.99 in HP's Presidents Day sales. This is a premium chassis, with a gorgeous profile and super slimline form factor. That means you're dropping some specs to achieve such a low price point right now, picking up a 10th generation i7 processor. However, that value is more than made up for in other specs. There's 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and 32GB of Intel Optane memory here - as well as Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics.

HP Envy 17.3-inch laptop: $1,399.99 $1,099.99 at HP

You'll also find a $300 saving on this more powerful 17.3-inch HP Envy laptop. There's an 11th generation i7 processor in here, with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, 32GB Intel Optane memory, and Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics - a massive spec capable of running incredibly demanding programs.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch laptop: $1,499.99 $1,249.99 at HP

If you need plenty of storage, and you need that storage to be fast, the HP Envy x360 offers up an excellent 1TB SSD here. Not only that, but with the 10th generation i7 processor and 16GB RAM there's plenty of power elsewhere as well. A 4K UHD display sits particularly well on this 2-in-1 machine too.

HP Presidents Day sales: gaming laptop deals

HP Pavilion 17-inch gaming laptop: $1,149.99 $869.99 at HP

You're dropping back to a 9th generation i7 processor here, but overall picking up a decent spec for a fairly cheap gaming laptop. With GTX 1660Ti Max-Q graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD you'll be set for the most recent releases running at a decent quality here - all without breaking the bank.

HP Omen 15t 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,299.99 $954.31 at HP

The on-site price for this HP Omen is $1,004.54 but use promo code 5GAMER2021 to save an extra 5% at checkout for the full savings. There's a 10th generation i7 processor here, with GTX 1650Ti graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. At under $100 more than the Pavilion above, it's worth considering whether you're looking for more grunt in the processor in this model even if that means dropping down your GPU a little.

More HP laptop deals

