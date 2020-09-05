HP Labor Day sale: save up to $230 on a brand new 2020 HP Spectre x360 today

The HP Spectre x360, one of our favorite ultrabooks ever, just so happens to be disconnected this week in the HP Labor Day sale - great news if you're looking to pick up one of the best ultrabooks around for work or college.



There are a couple of different options to choose between, depending on how much you have to spend. Right now, for example, you can buy an impressively-specced mid-range 13-inch HP Spectre x360 for just $1,069.99 (was $1,299.99) at HP. That's a full $200 cheaper than you'd normally expect for this brand new, premium laptop - and a real bargain.

It comes with a newly upgraded, and absolutely stunning, near bezel-less HD display, plus a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. These specs easily beat the comparative offerings from Dell and Apple at this price.

Prefer something a little bigger? Try the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (2020) for $1,399.99 (was $1,499.99), or this HP Spectre 15 laptop for the same price. While a little more expensive than their 13-inch sibling, they're both rocking an UHD 4K display that's one of the sharpest you'll find anywhere. A full suite of 10th gen Intel Core i7 processors, generous helpings of RAM and even Nvidia GeForce graphics card also mean these 15-inch ultrabooks are equally well-suited to work or play.

If your budget doesn't quite stretch to the HP Spectre x360 (2020), fear not. We have plenty more options over on our best Labor Day sales page, including some great options from Dell. Take a look at our weekly-updated cheap laptop deals page too.



HP Labor Day sale: HP Spectre x360 deals today

HP Spectre x360 13 Touch laptop: $1,299.99 $1,069.99 at HP

Save $230 on a fantastic, brand-new HP Spectre x360 2020 right now in the HP Labor Day sale. The reduced price not only makes HP $200 cheaper than most other retailers now, but this model also boasts a higher spec with a 10th gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Need more storage space? You can upgrade to a 512GB SSD for just $100 more as well.

HP Spectre x360 15 Touch laptop: $1,499.99 $1,399.99 at HP

Want something a little bigger? This 15-inch 2020 HP Spectre x360 is one of the most powerful, most premium, and most versatile ultrabooks money can buy. Alongside the stunning 4K bezel-less touchscreen display, it has a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a GeForce MX330 graphics card - ensuring excellent performance.

HP Spectre 15 Touch laptop: $1,599.99 $1,399.99 at HP

Alternatively, trade-in that two-in-one versatility for a little more power under the hood with this stunning 2020 HP Spectre 15. You're getting the same Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and 4K UHD screen here, but trading up to a GTX 1650 graphics card - perfect if you want to indulge in a little bit of play as well as business.

