How to watch This is Us online: stream season 5 from anywhere

With This Is Us, creator Dan Fogelson has delivered another cathartic payload of family drama, heartache, and hope. How will the future pan out for the Pearson clan? Watch This is Us season 5 online with our handy guide to find out.

Watch This is Us Season 5 of This is Us is back on NBC from Tuesday, October 27 at 9pm ET/PT and 8pm CT. Although the season debut will comprise two back-to-back episodes, thereafter it's only one a week. Those without cable can register to Sling TV for live access to NBC plus over 40 other channels. And if you're trying to tune in from abroad, you may want to consider getting a good VPN.

*Warning: potential season 5 spoilers ahead*

Season 5 sees ‘the Big Three’ uniting to celebrate their 40th birthday. These are twins Kevin and Kate, and their adopted brother Randall (award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown), who was abandoned by his birth parents as a newborn. Recent realities like the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests are incorporated into the season. But don’t anticipate anything too fatalistic from this big bear hug of a show.

Do have a box of tissues or a loved one’s jumper to sob into though. Season 4 ended with Kevin and Randall exchanging bitter words after Randall convinced their ailing mother to take part in clinical trials in St Louis: re-opening old wounds we’re hoping to see healed. And, although storylines already deftly unite past, present, and future events to tear-jerking effect, they’ll be a greater focus on new beginnings: for example, taking us forward in time to detail the life of Jack Damon, Kate and Toby’s son.

Smartly written, moving, and expertly acted, prepare for more poignant revelations in this penultimate instalment to the show. Want to watch This is Us season 5 online from anywhere? Read on as we detail how.

How to watch This is Us season 5 online from outside your country

Out of the country but want to keep up with the trials and tribulations of the Pearsons? Unfortunately, geo-blocks will make it impossible to connect to any VoD provider you’re subscribed to back home.

Luckily there’s an easy fix. Downloading a VPN means you could watch This is Us season 5 online, no matter where you find yourself. It’s a simple piece of software that alters your IP address, overcoming the barrier of regional restrictions so you can access individual episodes live or on-demand from anywhere.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, but our personal favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick, straightforward to use, and incredibly secure. It's also compatible with a multitude of devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, and iOS and Android software. Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list. Finally, just click connect and you'll be able to watch This is Us season 5 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch This is Us season 5 online in the US

Cable subscribers with NBC as part of their channel line-up can watch award-winning drama This is Us from 9pm ET/PT (8pm CT), every Tuesday from October 27. The most recently aired episodes can be enjoyed on-demand for free via their website, but you’ll have to provide your cable login details to view anything else: for example, This is Us seasons 1 through 4, which are part of the NBC online library. Those who prefer more flexible, OTT streaming should explore the options listed below, which either have NBC as a live channel, or will add season 5 of This is Us to their content libraries: Sling TV: NBC is available as part of its $30 Sling Orange plan or $45 Sling Orange + Blue, and both currently have a 3-day free trial available. However, it’s advisable to check the list of select markets NBC is available in beforehand. Peacock: NBC's multi-tier VoD platform. As part of its FREE plan - you read that right, free! - new episodes of This is Us are added a week after their first broadcast. Can't wait that long? Peacock Premium provides next day access to returning NBC shows for $4.99 a month, in addition to more content – about 10,000 hours’ worth. Alternatively, pick Peacock Premium (no ads) for a monthly $9.99 and do away with annoying interruptions. Both offer a 7-day free trial first. Hulu + Live TV: if you’re after a more comprehensive replacement to cable, you won’t be disappointed. At $54.99 per month you get a bounteous library of on-demand films and acclaimed tv shows, like The Great and Little Fires Everywhere, plus over 65 live channels, which, as well as NBC, includes ESPN, National Geographic, FX, ABC and many more. You can trial the platform for 7 days first before paying a dime, and can cancel anytime.

How to watch This is Us season 5 online in Canada

America’s Northern cousins aren’t missing a beat, with the Canadian Television Network (CTV) broadcasting This is Us season 5 in line with the US, at 9pm ET on Tuesdays. And, if you’re otherwise engaged when episodes air, you can catch-up through its on-demand service – although you’ll need to enter your cable login details. Looking to binge the series so far? Netflix provide all prior four seasons of This is Us, with membership starting at CND$9.99 a month. Canadian’s heading south of the border or leaving the country will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to CTV online, and any other regional VoD platform. As already detailed above, just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch This is Us season 5 online in the UK

British fans have Amazon Prime Video to thank for bringing them This is Us season 5. The most recent episodes are available 24-hours after their debut in the United States, on Wednesdays. An Amazon Prime subscription costs £7.99 a month – or the better value £79 a year if you’re hooked – and anyone new to the service can enjoy a 30-day free trial too. It’s a little pricier than a Netflix subscription, but well worth it: in addition to over 15,000 TV episodes and movies and acclaimed Amazon Originals like The Boys and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, there are a slew of generous extras, including unlimited music streaming and next day delivery. Plus, it’s the Holy Grail for This is Us devotees, with all current 72 episodes of the show already available to stream. Don’t forget that if you’re travelling when brand new This is Us season 5 drops, a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you to stay current with the Pearson family dramas no matter where in the world you are.

Can I watch This is Us season 5 online in Australia?

Not yet unfortunately! Australians might have a significant wait for season 5, because the show only got its season 4 premiere on Channel 10 in August (recent episodes can be viewed free of charge on their catch-up service, 10 Play). So, anticipate a delay of almost a year before season 5 gets its debut Down Under.

If you want to reacquaint yourself with This is Us seasons 1 to 3, or are just looking for your next TV addiction, Amazon Prime Video is the place to go. It's AUS$6.99 a month – or AUS$59.99 a year – which would also grant you access to an extensive library of films and TV shows, Amazon Originals, Amazon Music, free two-day delivery, and much more.

New subscribers will receive a whopping 30-day free trial first too: enough time to devour a few seasons of This is Us before paying anything.

Taking a trip abroad? Just because you’re away from home doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your latest TV obsessions. Simply download the best VPN and let the epic family drama of This is Us commence!