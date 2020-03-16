How to watch The Plot Against America: stream the new David Simon series online from anywhere

The Plot Against America is the new miniseries from David Simon and Ed Burns. If those names sound familiar, that's because they're the duo behind The Wire - arguably the best TV show of all-time, depending on how you feel about The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and Game of Thrones. The two also collaborated on The Corner and Generation Kill, so it's safe to say this is a partnership that doesn't let viewers down. Read on and our guide will explain all the ways to watch The Plot Against America online, wherever you are in the world.

The Plot Against America: cheat sheet The Plot Against America is a six-episode miniseries from David Simon and Ed Burns, the creators of The Wire. It's based on a 2004 novel by Philip Roth and airs Monday nights on HBO at 9pm in the US, between March 16 and April 20. The show depicts an alternative history in which aviator-cum-xenophobe Charles Lindbergh defeats FDR to become US president in the 1940 election and America subsequently doesn't enter WW2. It's all told through the eyes of a working class Jewish family in Newark, New Jersey and stars Winona Ryder.

Based on a 2004 Philip Roth novel of the same name, The Plot Against America depicts an alternative history where Charles Lindbergh, not Franklin D Roosevelt, won the 1940 US presidential election. As a result, the country is steered in a decidedly fascist and isolationist direction - most crucially not entering World War II.

We're not going to go any further, as we hate spoilers as much as you do, but a final thing to know is that The Plot Against America boasts some serious acting chops. Winona Ryder stars as Evelyn, an unmarried young woman and sister to Zoe Kazan's Elizabeth, who begins a relationship with Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf, played by John Turturro.

The Plot Against America looks set to be one of the best new TV shows of 2020 and we can't wait to watch the next episode - because let's face it, with sports postponed by coronavirus everywhere, self-isolation is going to be a bit boring without some good stuff to watch. With that in mind, here's how to watch The Plot Against America online and stream the new series from all corners of the globe.

Need a new show to binge on? Here's how to watch The Walking Dead online

How to watch The Plot Against America from outside your country

Sounds like a show worth watching, no? We're glad you agree. And the good news for many is that The Plot Against America release date is here - albeit only in a few countries headlined by the US. Other global markets face a wait to watch the new David Simon show. This means that if you typically watch the show on HBO at home in the US, you won't necessarily be able to pick up the next episode from abroad due to the unfortunate phenomenon known as geo-blocking.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream The Plot Against America no matter where you are. This clever type of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes of your favorite shows live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were lying on the couch munching...anything that's still available on supermarket shelves.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch The Plot Against America from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Plot Against America online in the US

As with his magnum opus The Wire, David Simon's new series The Plot Against America is being shown on HBO in the US. New episodes air at 9pm on Monday nights and anyone who subscribes to the premium cable channel can make use of its companion HBO Go streaming service to watch content on-the-go. But if you don't want to sign up for an expensive cable package, you can also get HBO on these great value over-the-top services:

Sling TV: With packages starting from just $20, Sling TV is something of a cord-cutters dream and is an easy way to watch HBO without signing your life away to an overpriced cable provider. You can use it on nearly any major streaming device including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast - or fire it up on-the-go on Android and iOS mobiles.

With packages starting from just $20, Sling TV is something of a cord-cutters dream and is an easy way to watch HBO without signing your life away to an overpriced cable provider. You can use it on nearly any major streaming device including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast - or fire it up on-the-go on Android and iOS mobiles. FuboTV: Offering access to more than 100 channels including HBO, FuboTV packages start at just $54.99 a month - but you can bag a free trial first to see if it's right for you.

And remember, as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch The Plot Against America online just as if you were at home.

The Plot Against America does not have a confirmed UK release date yet. When it does come to Blighty, it's more than likely that Sky Atlantic will be its host channel, given its relationship with HBO. Autumn 2020 has been mooted as a likely launch point, and those who don't subscribe to Sky can always get a Now TV Entertainment Pass to stream The Plot Against America (assuming, of course, it comes to the UK). Those who may be visiting the UK from a country where The Plot Against America is available should know that they can watch the latest episode just like they would at home - it's a simple case of grabbing a VPN, pointing yourself back to your country of residence and then accessing the streaming service you normally use.

How to The Plot Against America online in Australia

TV fans in Australia are among the lucky ones, as they can watch The Plot Against America. In fact, there's only a day's delay from the original US air time. Foxtel is your one-stop-shop for the new David Simon show and will show new episodes of The Plot Against America each week from Tuesday, March 17 at 8.30pm AEDT. This means that you can also watch The Plot Against America online using the Foxtel Now streaming service, which starts at just $25 a month. It even offers a FREE 10-day trial so you can see if it's right for you. If you happen to be going abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching shows like The Plot Against America with Foxtel Now like you normally would back home, don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back to Australia and you'll be able to stream as usual.

Watch The Plot Against America: live viewing details for Canada

TV buffs in Canada are also in luck, as HBO's Canadian channel will be showing new Plot Against America episodes live every week at 9pm on Monday night - the same time it airs in the US. Those after a way to watch the show online should check out Crave, which is HBO's Canadian streaming offshoot, And if you already pay for HBO content but find yourself outside of Canada for the next episode of The Plot Against America, you needn't worry - watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and access your usual streaming service from elsewhere.