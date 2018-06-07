How to watch Love Island online: stream in the UK and abroad

Love Island - when's it on? ITV2 is your destination for Love Island on TV, or the array of ITV streaming options if you're not able to watch on TV - more on that below. You can get your Love Island fix for an hour at 9pm BST every night of the week (or 10pm on ITV2 +1). And superfans also have Love Island: The Weekly Hot List at 9pm BST on Saturdays and Love Island: Aftersun to round off the week on Sundays at 10pm.

Whether it's the abs, bikinis or simple downright trashiness that's got you hooked, you're not alone. Over 2 million of you watched the first episode of this season of Love Island - a guilty pleasure that's turned into a national obsession.

Your biological clock is probably already finely tuned to Love Island's start times, but if you're anxious about missing the show when out of the country we've got some good news. We can tell you an easy, legal and - best of all - free way that you can watch every Love Island minute while away on business or on your hols.

For the uninitiated, it's a dating show like no other. Kind of a cross between BIg Brother, Blind Date and Britain's Next Top Model. Only the most toned and beautiful need apply for a spot in the Majorca villa with evictees and overall winning couple being voted for by the public. And if that all sounds a little tacky, Love Island has critical chops too - it won the 'Best Reality and Constructed Factual' category at this year's BAFTA TV Awards.

Keep reading to discover how to keep up with the Love Island gossip, even if you're outside the UK, with our guide on how to stream for free.

How to watch Love Island in the UK

Love Island is one of those rare shows these days that people still gather around the TV for at the time of broadcast. But you can easily watch it via the ITV website or catch up on your mobile devices via the ITV Hub app - and yes, that does mean Love Island on your commute.

The other way to watch ITV online is to go via TVPlayer.com - we actually prefer this option as the stream tends to be better quality and more robust. It's also a faster site, more responsive and quicker to get up and running with. It's still free, too.

Stream Love Island anywhere else in the world for free

OK, so you probably already knew how to watch in the UK. So here comes the clever bit if you can't go without Love Island while you're on your hols, or if you live abroad and are curious about what all the fuss is for.

Simply download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK and head over to TVPlayer.com. From there you’ll have to sign up for a free account to stream Love Island on your computer or from your favorite streaming devices to your TV. Here's how to stream Love Island with a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream Love Island for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The service is free and the best legal way to stream every minute of Love Island. If you're on the go and prefer to watch the races from a mobile device you can also tune in via the ITV player app. Alternatively use TVPlayer.com.

Where can I watch Love Island using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to stream Love Island from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the US, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Japan, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, Russia, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore and more!

