How to watch Great British Bake Off 2020 online: stream for free from the UK or abroad

All rise! Bake Off is back to quell the bitter taste of 2020 with something reliably sweet. This time around we have twelve amateur bakers going head-to-head (or rolling pin to offset spatula) beneath the marquee. But they’ll need to produce something more ambitious than banana bread if they want to be crowned the nation’s best. Want to see who has the most brilliant bakes? Then read on as we detail how to watch Great British Bake Off 2020 online.

Watch the Great British Bake Off 2020: when's it on? Series 11 of the Great British Bake Off debuts at 8pm on Tuesday, 22 September on the UK's free-to-air Channel 4. There are usually 10 episodes in total at 75 minutes long, and this year the first three will be 90 mins each. Bake Off can be viewed online live or on-demand via All4 in the UK, while in the US, viewers can watch episodes three days after their initial broadcast on Netflix, at $8.99 a month. If you want even more, Channel 4's spin-off show An Extra Slice is back with host Jo Brand and comedian Tom Allen, at 8pm BST on Friday, 25 September.

There’s probably never been a *batter* time for Bake Off. A major resurgence in baking amid the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during lockdown, meant the UK became a nation of Mary Berrys. Bags of flour were snapped up faster than tickets to Glastonbury. The Channel 4 promo articulated it perfectly: showing Brits from all walks of life gagging for a bag of the white stuff.

Ensuring we all get our Bake Off fix this year, the show relocated to Down Hall Hotel in Bishop’s Stortford, where the competitors, crew, judges and hosts isolated themselves in a “self-contained biosphere” for six weeks. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back, diving fork-first into finely iced cakes, mouth-watering meringues, and flaky pastries. Meanwhile, Matt Lucas replaced Sandi Toksvig to join Noel Fielding as co-host: the two comedians bringing the yuks while the contestants bring the yums.

The twelve participants have been revealed and are listed below. We can’t wait to see what delicious confections they create…or to enjoy the spectacle of an epic baking fail in the process (#Bingate). Keep reading below as we explain how to watch Great British Bake Off 2020 online – and for free!

Watch The Great British Bake Off for free in the UK

This is the eleventh series but the fourth to air on Channel 4, and you can watch it for free if you have a TV licence and aerial. Viewers without cable or a TV antennae however can watch it online, either live or on-demand through All 4.

The All 4 app is available on most devices and will air shows live as well as at a later date, usually for 30 days after the original airing date. As we say, Tuesday evenings at 8pm is your time to tune in live.

How to watch Great British Bake Off online anywhere in the world

For those outside of the UK that still want to follow all the Bake Off action, the best bet is a VPN. This means those travelling for business or on a leisurely break away can still watch the Great British Bake Off 2020 online live via an internet connection.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks found in hotels, so all the Bake Off brilliance is yours to enjoy via TVPlayer.com.

And even if you're not that IT savvy, don't worry. Getting a VPN is really, really easy. We've listed how to do it in three easy steps below....

VPNs are good for more than watching Bake Off, however. You're securing your online activity with a range of safety net features that keep your data private while also getting you into geo-blocked websites or Netflix regions.

Who are this year's Great British Bake Off contestants?

Once again there's a diverse selection of contestants under the big white tent, demonstrating their élan for cakes, pastries, and flan. Of the twelve, the youngest is 20 years of age and the eldest 61. They hail from across the UK - from Cornwall to Scotland - with a rich mix of cultural backgrounds inspiring their baking. The full list of bakers is:

Dave, 30, a punk-rock loving security guard from Hampshire.

Hermine, 39, a lover of high-end patisserie, born and raised in Benin, West Africa.

Laura, 31, a digital manager and lover of musicals from Kent.

Linda, 61, a retirement living team leader from East Sussex.

Lottie, 31, a "perpetually frustrated perfectionist" from West Sussex.

Loriea, a Jamaican-born diagnostic radiographer from Durham.

Makbul, 51, an accountant and beekeeper from Greater Manchester.

Marc, 51, single-parent, support worker, and bronze resin sculptor from Cornwall.

Mark, 32, a project manager from Liverpool inspired by flavours of Asia and Africa.

Peter, 20, Bake Off fan and badminton pro from Edinburgh.

Rowan, 52, a music teacher and fitness enthusiast from Worcestershire.

Sura, 31, a pharmacy dispenser from London with a diverse cultural heritage.

How to watch 'The Great British Baking Show' in the US

Yes, you read that correctly... in the US, the title has been changed to The Great British Baking Show. Why, we don't know. But it's great news for expats based in the US or those just wanting a slice of something as quintessentially British as afternoon tea. Each episode will land on Netflix US three days after the UK air date, with the season premiere available to watch from Friday, September 25.

Our Great British Bake Off FAQ

What should we expect from GBBO 2020? Everything's a little different this year, what with 'Rona lurking and all. But Bake Off will bring the feel-good factor, with comedian Matt Lucas joining Noel Fielding to encourage the twelve contestants as they bake their buns off. Check out the trailer above.

Who are the hosts of Great British Bake Off? Paul Hollywood and multi-talented Prue Leith (restauranteur, businesswoman, novelist) return to judge the baking prowess of our twelve contestants. Funny man Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig as co-host this year - and admitted to being nervous about taking on such a high-profile gig - but he's safely paired with Bake Off regular Noel Fielding, who's been leavening the high-pressure competition with humour since 2017.

Who won Great British Bake Off 2019? Despite having never won 'Star Baker' throughout the series, health advisor David Atherton went on to bag final place as the nation's best baker in 2019. Alice Fevronia came in second and Steph Blackwell was placed third. Since Bake Off, South London based Atherton has gone on to pen a cooking column for The Guardian on food for fitness, and released My First Cookbook: Bake, Make and Learn to Cook in August of this year.