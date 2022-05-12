Honor’s new Android phone has 100W wireless charging and flagship specs

Audio player loading…

The Honor Magic 4 Pro is the latest and hopefully greatest Honor flagship, and it’s now been launched in the UK. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because it had previously been unveiled at MWC 2022 in early March, but without a confirmed UK launch date. Now though, it’s here.

If you haven’t already been swayed by the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series or the OnePlus 10 Pro then perhaps the Honor Magic 4 Pro will be the phone to make you part with your hard-earned cash, because it has things those phones don’t – most notably 100W wireless charging.

That’s an incredible amount of charging power to deliver without wires and can deliver a 50% charge in just around 15 minutes. Unlike most phones you don’t get more charging power if you plug this in, with wired charging also topping out at 100W, but that also has most handsets beat.

Beyond that charging, the Honor Magic 4 Pro has a 4,600mAh battery, a 6.81-inch 1312 x 2848 OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

(Image credit: TechRadar / Basil Kronfli)

It also has a quad-lens camera, with a 50MP wide sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, a 64MP telephoto (offering 3.5x optical zoom), and a depth sensor. Plus, it has a 12MP selfie camera and it sports a premium design, with a glass back, a metal frame, and IP68 water resistance.

The Honor Magic 4 Pro is also joined by the Honor Magic 4 Lite, which has previously been launched elsewhere as the Honor X9, so this isn’t totally new either.

This has a 6.81-inch 1080 x 2388 LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a mid-range Snapdragon 695 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,800mAh battery, 66W wired charging, and a triple-lens camera, with a 48MP wide snapper, a 2MP macro one and a 2MP depth sensor.

There’s no word on exactly when you’ll be able to buy the Honor Magic 4 Lite – or how much it will cost – but the Honor Magic 4 Pro will be available to pre-order from May 13, at a price of £950 (around $1,175 / AU$1,680). Don't expect either of them in the US though, as they haven't been announced for there.

(Image credit: Honor)

Analysis: flagship foes

Since the Honor Magic 4 Pro is Honor’s flagship you might be wondering how it compares to key rivals like the aforementioned OnePlus 10 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and on paper at least the answer is quite well.

As noted, it has faster wireless charging than either. The OnePlus 10 Pro has 50W wireless or 80W wired charging, while the S22 Ultra has 15W wireless or 45W wired charging – so it beats them both for wired charging power too. However, its battery is smaller, with both rivals having a 5,000mAh one.

Screen specs are largely comparable, though the Honor Magic 4 Pro’s display is marginally lower resolution, and on paper they should all offer similar power too.

Cameras are one other difference though. The OnePlus 10 Pro has a 48MP wide sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto, offering 3.3x optical zoom. So that’s not vastly different, but in terms of megapixels and zoom length the Honor has the edge.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra though is quite different here, with a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP telephoto (with 3x zoom), and a 10MP periscope camera with 10x optical zoom. So Samsung wins for zoom length and has a pixel-packed main sensor, but fewer megapixels in the others.